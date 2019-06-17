CASPER, Wyoming — While it’s not gambling, the sport of rodeo often exemplifies leaving it all on the line, letting it ride, someone betting on themselves or their partners — pushing all the chips to center of the theoretical table.
What is at-stake?
Pride, reputation, personal safety, some fame and financial status.
Ruby Valley native Klancy Krenka did not strike it rich Saturday night, but he did prosper in a number of aforementioned areas.
In the 2018 College National Finals Rodeo, Krenka — competing for College of Southern Idaho —placed 14th in the bareback riding.
He climbed half of the ladder toward the top spot during the 2019 CNFR, finishing seventh in the nation.
Krenka posted a three-horse total of 216 points, good enough to enter the top-12 final round in ninth place.
He broke out his best performance when it mattered most.
On his fourth horse, Krenka had his mind in the middle — his spurs to the front.
With scores of 74 in the first and third rounds, ranking eighth and tying for sixth — respectively — Krenka saved his best display for last.
The 2019 Rocky Mountain region All-Around cowboy gassed his way to his way to a 77.5-point ride in the short-go.
With the effort, he jumped from ninth in the average to seventh — placing fourth in the final round — tallying a four-horse total 293.5 points.
Krenka was just 2.5 points behind sixth place, Chance Merrill scoring 296 points on four horses while riding for Coffeyville Community College (Kansas).
The lowest score of the week for Krenka was 68 points on his second bucker — getting bowed over the front and to the inside as his horse made a circle to the right — placing 18th in the round.
Casey Thomas, Caleb Hendrix
The 2019 Rocky Mountain region champion team ropers, Casey Thomas and Caleb Hendrix, were one steer from a position to the top-12 final round.
Despite taking a no-time on their first run, Thomas and Hendrix nearly clawed all the way back.
Including a five-second penalty for one leg on their second steer, they finished with a time of 12.8 seconds.
They made things interesting in the third round, tying for third place with their only clean run — stopping the clock in 5-flat — but their two-head total of 17.8 seconds ranked 14th in the average, two positions short of a fourth throw.
Shaun Mentaberry
Also riding for CSI, Winnemucca’s Shaun Mentaberry did not qualify for the top-12 final round.
The 2019 Rocky Mountain region saddle bronc champ notched a three-horse total of 186 points, finishing 17th in the average.
Mentaberry was also on the outside and looking in for a fourth steer in the team roping.
Heading for partner Saxon Day, of Utah Valley University, a two-head time of 24.5 seconds ranked 18th in the average.
Congratulations to Klancy Krenka for his improved performance and seventh-place finish at the CNFR and to Casey Thomas, Caleb Hendrix and Shaun Mentaberry for each ranking in the top-20 of their respective events and nearly getting to show off their talents on the final night of the college rodeo season.
Full results
Visit www.collegerodeo.com/cnfr/ for complete results of the 2019 CNFR.
