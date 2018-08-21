ELKO – When the Elko boys soccer season kicks off, the Indians will be under the direction of a new leader.
Alonso Lujan has assumed the role of head coach, taking over for departed Jim Nisbet, who, in his second stint as Elko’s coach – led the Indians to three playoff appearances in four seasons, including a trip to the state tournament in 2015.
Lujan is making the jump from coaching the junior varsity to taking control of the varsity program.
“I’m excited to start the season. The kids have all been getting along really well, and there is a lot of positive energy,” he said.
While the Indians have posted successful seasons the past three years, Elko lost a lot of its elite-level talent due to graduation in June.
The Indians sent off leading scorer David Young, who scored 17 goals last season in 14 games that were loaded to MaxPreps, adding five assists.
Elko’s distributor, Kevin Villegas tallied six assists and scored seven goals of his own – which tied for third on the roster – and Joe Telleria booked nine goals and two assists.
“We look pretty even, so we won’t rely on individual players. We don’t have the types of players who can win games by themselves. We need to have balance and rely on our teamwork,” Lujan said. “Last season, we had three or four guys who had a lot of pressure on them to do everything. Everyone needs to be responsible for their positions and knowing our formations.”
Although the Indians lost several crucial talents, the Indians regain a very-capable, all-around player.
Jorge Landeros is back for his senior season and possesses the ability to play numerous positions at an extremely-high level.
He scored seven goals and an assist last season but also doubled as a defender – playing offensively in the middle, on the wing and at forward.
Landeros was largely responsible for Elko earning a playoff spot, jump-starting a 5-4, come-from-behind victory over South Tahoe – a game in which he notched a second-half hat trick in the matter of a five-minute span.
“I think we will play Jorge on the left wing and the right wing. He played center mid or at forward usually, but he has speed and a great shot,” Lujan said. “I think he can really set things up in the 18 (yard) box or score himself. I can move him around and place him in the middle if I have to.”
After qualifying for state in 2015, the Indians nearly made a repeat trip in 2016 – falling one-goal short in an overtime loss to North Tahoe in the regional semifinal – but Elko took a step back in 2017, earning the fifth and final berth from the “A” league in the Division 3A North.
“Last year, we barely made the playoffs. I want to get to the regional tournament in a better position this year,” Lujan said. “All the teams are thinking the same thing, but I think with better teamwork – it might not be as hard.”
Lujan said he needs everyone to “change the mentality.”
“There are a lot of formations I want to use, and I want every player to highlight their position and execute our game plan,” he said.
Defensively, Lujan said his initial plan is to use a 4-4-2 formation but has about four other lineups to go to if needed, including a 4-3-3 and a 5-3-2.
“It depends on who we play. Some teams, we won’t need four players in the back,” he said. “Other teams, four players in the back might not be enough.”
Whichever alignment is used – barring injuries – there should be one constant in the very-back end between the posts; senior Ryan Skidmore at goalkeeper.
Skidmore saw time at the position last season, playing behind starting goalie and graduated Juan Cervantes.
“I think my last man back in our defense will be Jakob Jacaway (junior). He played on the JV last year,” Lujan said. “We’ll put him at center back.”
Another JV product on the varsity team, sophomore Jose Ventura will serve as a double-sided tool for the Indians.
“He’s one of the fastest kids. He can finish but he destroys plays for the opponent,” Lujan said.
Offensively to aid Landeros, Lujan plans to play junior Natu Meles at midfield along with senior Andres Salas.
“Natnael has good footwork and good control. He scored a hat trick in the alumni game,” he said. “Andres was one of the better players in the middle last year for Jim. We have a lot up top and can use him as a defender too.”
Senior (Jose) Lupe Ortiz also has the ability to play midfield, but Lujan would like to also place him on the left wing.
“Jose is strong and he’s fast. I think we can move him around, depending on what formation we are in and what the defense is trying to take away,” he said.
Lujan is also excited about the return of senior Ricardo Talamantes, senior Michael Iguban – who ran cross country the past two seasons – and JV call-up Evan Bell.
Two other players who did not compete last season, juniors Raul Cortes and Gustavo Cortez, also offer their services this year.
One key defensive stopper who is not available for the Indians is senior Manuel Ramirez, who tore his ACL.
“Manny is out for the season, but we are hoping to get him back if we can make regionals or state,” Lujan said. “We left him on the roster and hope he can help us later.”
Lujan said he is looking for a major effort from the “whole team” and wants the kids to “put pressure on themselves to earn a starting position.”
“I want everyone to practice hard and make good decisions in games,” he said. “We’re slowly improving and working on our conditioning, but we don’t need any injuries.”
Lujan said he feels his team can compete with anyone and is ready to get the ball rolling, literally and figuratively.
The Indians will kick off the year with a preseason tournament in South Tahoe, facing Douglas at 10:30 a.m. Friday and taking on defending 4A state champion Coronado at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Elko will close the road trip with Saturday games against Reed (10:30 a.m.) and Carson at 6 p.m.
The Indians will begin league play of the Division 3A North against Lowry at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Adobe Middle School.
