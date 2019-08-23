Playing in the South Tahoe Tournament, the Indians kicked off the 2019 season with a 3-2 victory over Douglas.
The start was less than considerable — Elko giving up a goal early — Lujan saying he thought it was “between the 5th and 10th minute.”
The Indians bounced back and tied the contest with a goal in the 25th minute, taking advantage of what Lujan calls one his team’s biggest strengths.
“We used a long ball. They were playing their defense up so high,” he said.
“We made a long pass over the top to the left wing and used our speed, and Josue Aguirre put his shot to the far post.”
The game went to the half knotted up 1-1.
Elko struck first in the second half, once again using speed to hurt the Tigers.
“We switched the ball from the right to the left side, and Jose Ventura left everyone behind,” he said. “Once he got out in front, he crossed the goalie’s face with the ball.”
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
The Indians grabbed a 2-1 lead and went looking for more.
In the 55th minute, Elko benefited from a rebound opportunity.
“Their goalie tried to clear the ball and it bounced around and went off his chest from a rebound by Chris Perez,” said Lujan.
The Tigers pulled to within one in the 65th minute — the preseason games consisting of two 35-minute halves — coming on a direct kick from distance from an Elko foul in the midfield.
“It was a beautiful shot for sure, but our goalie was too far out and the ball barely slipped under the crossbar,” Lujan said.
Douglas was unable to find the equalizer in the final-five minutes, the Indians hanging on for a 3-2 win.
Elko will close the South Tahoe tourney with a pair of Saturday games, facing Shadow Ridge at 10:30 a.m. and squaring off against juggernaut Bishop Gorman at 3 p.m.
Jorge Landeros
Raul Cortes
Freddy Cervantes
Freddy Cervantes
Natu Meles
Ryan Skidmore
Jorge Landeros
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.