Luna’s hat trick lifts Wooster over Elko

WINNEMUCCA — Despite showing up to the field late due to being caught behind an accident outside of Lovelock, North-West No. 3-seed Wooster started fast and finished strong against North-East No. 2 Elko.

In the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal round, the Lady Colts rode a hat trick by sophomore Issela Luna to a 4-1 victory Thursday over the Lady Indians.

Fresh from the bus — kicking 40 minutes late — the Lady Colts jumped out to a lead in instant fashion, scoring within the first 15 seconds of the opening kick.

Elko’s defense allowed a mainline drive right down the middle by Luna for a 1-0 lead — crossing her shot into the left side of the frame.

Sophomore Jaime Ceja nearly added to the cushion with a shot moments later, but her kick missed wide to the right.

On the other side, Elko junior Peyton Jacaway launched a direct kick from distance on the right wing — Wooster’s keeper making the grab near the right post.

In just the fourth minute, the Lady Indians tied the contest with a long ball on the ground down the middle — Jacaway passing ahead to sophomore Abi Ramirez.

Behind the defense, Ramirez beat the goalie in a one-on-one — making the score 1-1.

Ramirez found scoring opportunities in bunches; missing high, sending a kick wide to the right and coming mere inches from opening a lead — tagging a ball down the middle.

Wooster’s keeper came forward for a deflection, and the Lady Indians were unable to corral the rebound for a follow-up try.

For the Lady Colts, senior Angie Vanegas got off a shot but pushed her kick wide of the frame.

Wooster failed to capitalize on a number of corner kicks; Elko’s defense doing a good job of hustling and eventually clearing the ball from the middle after some tumultuous moments.

Sophomore Emely Castaneda pulled the trigger on consecutive tries for the Lady Indians, but each of her attempts from the left side were stopped by the keeper.

Elko’s freshman goalie, Yanira Garcia, began to come out of the frame for multiple saves — freshman Lindsey Johns and sophomore Ryinn Hatch combining for numerous deflections in the back end.

Ramirez tagged one kick into the outside of the frame, and Jacaway had a shot stopped by the keeper after a solid rip from the middle.

Junior Carly Nielsen also had a kick that was collected by the goalie, and Ramirez attempted to cross a boot from the right wing to the opposite-left post — the keeper making a nice snag in the air.

At the half, Elko and Wooster were in a 1-1 gridlock.

Midway through the second half, neither team managed to fire shots of significance at the other.

However, Wooster got the bulk of the possession — generally around the midfield area — as the Lady Indians struggled to connect passes.

After surviving a couple corner kicks, Elko did not come away from another try from the flag unscathed.

Senior Lady Velasquez launched the kick from the corner over the pack, and the Lady Indians got caught napping on the weak side.

From the left side, senior Taelor Stutzman followed home the go-ahead score for a 2-1 lead in the 58th minute.

The Lady Colts almost doubled their advantage in the 64th minute.

Luna dribbled down the right side and crossed a beautiful ball to the middle, and freshman Khloe Glover flew in for a chip — skipping the ball over the frame.

Garcia kept the margin at one with a nice save in traffic on a shot from the right wing in the 68th minute.

The Lady Indians — perhaps tired or deflated — looked a step slow, Wooster taking the fight to Elko routinely.

Elko — after kicking too many long balls throughout the game — went downhill late, everyone looked tired, kicked to nowhere in particular and fell into the trap of chasing the ball all over the field.

The game was essentially iced in the 73rd minute.

From another corner kick, the Lady Colts — indeed — pushed the Lady Indians’ deficit to double.

With another weak-side follow, Luna’s second punch into the net opened a 3-1 lead.

Nielsen got off a shot from distance that was calmly picked up the on ground by the Wooster keeper.

Elko staved off further damage on consecutive corner kicks, but a bad clear in the back end in the 78th minute led to another bunny for Luna — who torched the net for the third time.

Her hat trick sparked a 4-1 victory over the Lady Indians, ending Elko’s season.

Up Next

The Lady Colts will face Truckee in the regional semifinal round at 2 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.