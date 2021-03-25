Lusk, Dahl take top honors at Spring Creek cross country meet

Hamilton began a streak of 11-consecutive Spartan runners, third place going to senior Conner Gage with a time of 18:13.2 — more than 14 seconds better than his run on the same course the week before.

Fourth place was claimed by sophomore Joel Herman — who crossed right behind Gage with a time of 18:13.9 — who nearly subtracted 23 seconds from his run on March 16.

The top-five was capped by an 18:45.9 from sophomore Jake Bradford, who made a near 35-second improvement in a week.

Sophomore Ben Claridge ran sixth with a time of 19:10.4, and seventh went to senior Jess Marin on his 19:11.6.

Fellow senior Garret Frisbie ran eighth in 19:17.7, and ninth went to the 19:18.5 from freshman Nathan Thomas.

Junior Braden Fisher closed out the top-10 with a time of 19:37.7.

The Spartans flurry of black, white and purple was finished with an 11th-place 19:42.2 by junior Josh Lore and a 19:54.2 for 12th place from sophomore Gage Kelly.

Elko junior Gavin Nicola finished mid-pack in 13th place with a time of 19:54.5, starting a string of three straight for the Indians.