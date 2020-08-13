Lusk hopes to stride out for Weber State

On Dec. 7, 2019, Lusk ranked 12th in the Weber State Winter Open in the 3000 meters when she clocked in at 11:19.64, in Ogden.

She lowered her time to 11:07.82 in the Snake River Open on Jan. 11, at Holt Arena, in Pocatello, Idaho, upping her placing to 11th.

Lusk set her personal record in the event on Feb. 7, in Holt Arena, ranking 13th in the Mountain States Games with a time of 10:44.28.

Unfortunately, her freshman season of outdoor track was canceled due to the coronavirus.

“We practiced for a couple weeks, but they shut down the season before it started,” she said. “My coaches had me training for the 3K steeple.”

As for the school and Ogden, Lusk said she “loves it.”

“It is definitely a good fit for me,” she said.

Some of her goals — whenever athletics resume — are to PR in any race she runs and to be able to travel for the cross country season.

When comparing cross to track and field, she prefers the latter.