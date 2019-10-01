SACRAMENTO, California — Lots of teams, many runners, no problem.
The two-time defending state champs are loading up for another defense.
As the cross country season enters the backstretch, Spring Creek’s girls are both continuing their success and improving along the way.
In Saturday’s Capital Cross Challenge, in Sacramento, California, the Lady Spartans not only ran well — they showed they can compete with states other than Nevada and run with big schools, elite talent and large numbers.
Of 36-scoring teams in the varsity girls unseeded race, Spring Creek ranked sixth with 226 points — a familiar face setting the pace.
A field of 298 runners did not phase junior Kendra Lusk, who crossed sixth overall with a season-record time of 18:59.7.
Junior Grace Florence rode the wave of a personal-record 20:14.43 to 32nd place, and senior Rosemary Little is gaining steam as she comes off the injury that derailed her junior track season — booking a season record of 20:44.38 for 55th place.
Freshman Macey Reed continued to improve and impress, setting a personal-record 20:57.86 for 71st place.
The season bests and PRs rolled throughout the roster.
Juniors Emma Campbell and Emma Little crossed 84th and 88th with season records of 21:11.91 and 21:18.42, respectively.
Freshman Kiely Munson has placed herself in position with the elder runners, her PR of 21:20.18 placing 90th.
Senior Mariah Cooper set a season best with a time of 22:49.48 for 158th, sophomore Ceara Tanner booking a PR in 23:12.48 for 177th place and freshman Brandi Manhire also notching a personal best of 23:13.96 for 179th.
Varsity Boys
Much like the girls, Spring Creek’s boys are shaping up as the year rolls on — using the surface of Arcade Creek’s course as a platform for PRs.
Competing against 40-scoring teams of the varsity boys unseeded race, the Spartans tallied a front-quarter finish in 10th place with 308 points.
The boys division included more runners — fielding 353 athletes — Spring Creek led by a 21st-place run and personal-record 16:41.33 from junior Secody Charley.
Freshman Jake Bradford also notched a PR, finishing 34th in 16:59.46.
In 76th, junior Harrison Walund crossed in 17:29.6 for a personal best.
The string of PRs ran on, junior Conner Gage placing 93rd in 17:43.28.
Freshman Liam Hamilton ran the fastest race of his high school career in 17:50.78 for 110th, and senior Dallin Fisher went for a PR in 18:16.49 for 148th place.
In 155th, senior Nathan Copen’s personal record time of 18:24.23 began a back-to-back finish for Spring Creek — junior Sam Tomera crossing a second later (18:25.23) for 156th place and a personal best.
The Spartans crossed in consecutive fashion again to close out their roster, senior Brian Lore’s PR of 18:41.53 finishing 172nd and junior Jess Marin crossing in 18:42.25 for 173rd.
Of Spring Creek’s 10 athletes in the race, the top-nine all set PRs.
Up Next
Head coach Todd Mahlke said his runners “got beat up pretty the past-three weeks” and that they are “trying to heal up.”
Spring Creek, after a week break, will shake out the legs once again in a competitive format on Friday, Oct. 11, during the Lowry Invitational, at Winnemucca Golf Course.
