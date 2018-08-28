GARDNERVILLE – In the first runs of the year for the Spring Creek and Elko cross country athletes, several booked their ways to medal finishes.
At the Douglas Class Races, at Lampe Park, in Gardnerville – Spring Creek sent a pair of sisters to elite finishes, one topping her fellow seniors, and two Elko boys legged out third-place performances.
Spring Creek’s Rylie Lusk blitzed the senior competition, winning the 2.55-mile race with a time of 16:11 – besting second place by nine seconds.
Her little sister, Kendra Lusk, nearly pulled off the double win for the family – taking second place and serving as the fastest runner of the Division 3A with a blazing time of 15:58 in the sophomore class.
Elko’s Alex Klekas placed third in the senior boys run with a time of 13:15, while teammate Duncan Monroe also ranked third – crossing with a time of 14:03 in the junior division – Klekas and Monroe each topping the Division 3A field.
Girls
Sophomores
Along with Kendra Lusk, Spring Creek’s sophomore girls put on an impressive show – placing three girls in the top-seven – the Lady Spartans winning the team battle with a score of 28 points.
Emma Little ranked fourth with a time of 17:29, followed by Emma Campbell’s 17:30 just a second later.
The Lady Indians placed third in the team standings with a total of 49 points, led by a sixth-place finish in 18:01 by Xandry De Arrieta.
Spring Creek’s Grace Florence placed seventh in 18:15, and Elko’s Lulu Neff crossed eighth with a time of 18:35.
For Elko, Ava Nelson finished 21st in 20:50 and Karen Salazar placed 26th in 21:13 – one position outside the top-25 with the same time as the girl who took 25th.
Freshmen
Spring Creek’s Payge Walz began her running career with a promising result, finishing fourth with a time of 18:17.
Melanie St. Louis crossed ninth for the Lady Spartans in 19:18, and teammate Elexia Mauer placed 21st with a time of 21:43.
Elko’s Kara Nicola finished with a time of 22:18 and rounded out the top-25.
Seniors
Following Rylie Lusk’s blistering first-place run, teammate Mikkala Perchetti took seventh place in 16:47 for the Lady Spartans.
Jessica Dorohov – a track speedster – gave Spring Creek a 16th-place run of 19:08, and Elko’s Kady Allen followed right on her heels with a 19:08 of her own.
Juniors
Rosemary Little led the way for the Lady Spartans with a seventh-place effort and a time of 17:23.
The Lady Indians were paced by the 20:03 from Viviana Gavaldon for 24th, Marrisa Valdez taking 25th in 20:12.
Boys
Seniors
The Spartans claimed the team title in the senior boys division with 32 points.
Trailing Klekas by just two positions, George Skivington led Spring Creek’s elder statesmen with a fifth-place run of 13:36.
Noah Mahlke placed 11th for the Spartans in 14:19, and Elko’s Peter Neff finished one spot outside the top-25 with a 15:33.
Juniors
Monroe’s remarkable 14:03 for third place led a slim field of local juniors.
Sophomores
The Spartan took fourth in the team standings with a total of 106 points, Elko ranking 10th with 196 points.
Sean Klekas gave the Indians a 14:54 and rounded out the top-10, followed by Spring Creek’s Secody Charley’s 14:56 for 11th place.
Spring Creek’s Harrison Walund finished in 15:02 for 13th place, and teammate Wyatt Armstrong crossed in 15:28 for 23rd.
Elko’s Jimmy Murphy placed two spots away from a top-25 finish with a time of 15:34.
Freshmen
Elko frosh runners Philip Neff and Kevin Tanner posted strong performances in their first high school competition, Neff ranking 17th with a time of 17:21 and Tanner crossing immediately after in 17:22 for 18th.
Spring Creek’s Dallin Dastrup closed one spot outside the top-20 with a time of 17:26 for 21st.
Coach’s comments
“Most of our kids had PRs. Alex and Duncan ran really well for the boys, and Xandry did better than she did last year. Everyone looks good and are right where they need to be at this point in the season,” said Elko coach Cody Krenka. “For some of the kids who haven’t raced before, it was kind of a shock for them to see how far people will push themselves and run through pain. That’s our sport; seeing who can punish themselves the most.”
Rather than competing at its usual stop, the Nature’s Bakery Nevada Twilight Classic, in Reno, Elko will compete Thursday in the Caldwell (Idaho) Twilight run.
“We’ve never been there before, but it’s fast. There were three boys that ran in the 15s last year, and that’s a 5K-time – not 4K,” Krenka said. “They canceled the Nevada Twilight run because they paved part of the course, and that’s not very good to run on. They’re looking for a new location.”
Spring Creek will compete Friday in the Weber State XC Invitational, on El Monte Golf Course, in Ogden, Utah.
Head coach Todd Mahlke was unavailable for comment.
