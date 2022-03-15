Luzier spins perfect game for Spartans

RENO — The Spring Creek baseball team had a successful start to the regular season — winning a pair of 3A North East-West crossover ballgames — but the contests were stark contrasts to one another.

On Friday, the Spartans whipped on Hug — shutting out the Hawks 25-0 — and survived a rally by North Valleys on Saturday, hanging on for a 14-13 victory in a back-and-forth affair.

Versus Hug

Against the Hawks, the Spartans needed only three innings — perfect ones — to close the show.

Senior pitcher Kade Luzier faced the minimum — nine-up, nine down, nine strikeouts — in a 25-0 shutout victory.

He not only notched a no-hitter, he also got through three frames without a walk — posting a perfect game.

Offensively, the Spartans scored eight runs in the first inning and 17 in the second.

Sophomore PJ Zubiria went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored two runs.

Senior Ian Russell hit 2-for-3 — both knocks going for doubles — driving in three runs and scoring three of his own.

Sophomore Logan Lopez finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored, and sophomore Slayde Jones batted 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored three times.

Senior Connor Clarke hit 2-for-4, scored three runs and drove in one — junior Ayden Harp going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Senior Garrison Bylund closed out the hitting for the Spartans — batting 1-for-3 — scoring a team-high four times and driving in a run.

As a team, the Spartans batted at nearly a .500 clip — finishing 16-for-33 — and hit four doubles.

SPRING CREEK — 8(17)0 — (25)(16)0

HUG — 000 — 00(11)

Versus North Valleys

On Saturday, the Spartans transitioned from a lopsided laugher to an offensive slugfest — making enough defensive plays for a 14-13 victory over North Valleys.

The Panthers went to the front with a run in the home half of the first, but Spring Creek notched a four-spot in the top of the second — North Valleys tying the contest with a three-run burst in the bottom of the third.

In the home half of the fourth, the Panthers grabbed an 8-4 lead with a four-run spurt.

But, the Spartans came back with a four-run effort in the top of the fifth — knotting the score —North Valleys regaining the lead with a run in the bottom half.

Spring Creek took a one-run lead with two runs in the top of the sixth — making the score 10-9 — and then gained some separation with another four-run explosion in the top of the seventh.

But, the Panthers — trailing 14-9 — made a major challenge to walk off in the home half.

North Valleys, needing five runs to force extra innings, came up with four runs in the bottom of the seventh but fell a run shy in a 14-13 loss.

Junior David Hutchison led the Spartans with four RBI, batting 1-for-5 and scoring twice.

Zubiria tallied a team-high four hits in five at-bats — driving in a pair of runs and scoring two of his own — smacking a double and legging out a triple.

Clarke hit 2-for-4 with a double and scored two runs, and sophomore Caleb Culp went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Harp batted 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored — Russell finishing 1-for-4 and scoring twice.

Jones went 1-for-2 at the plate, Luzier drove in a run and scored another without a hit and Lopez added an RBI without a knock on a sacrifice fly.

Senior Garrison Bylund got the start on the bump but gave up seven runs — six earned — on seven hits with five Ks and two walks across three innings.

Jones picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits with four punchouts and a pair of walks in 2-2/3 innings.

In 1/3 of relief, Culp gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits with two walks.

Harp allowed one hit in one inning of work.

SPRING CREEK — 040 042 4 — (14)(11)1

NORTH VALLEYS — 103 410 4 — (13)(15)8

Up Next

The Spartans (4-3 overall) will play another series of crossover contests, taking on the Vikings at 3 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Spring Creek will close its third straight week of road games at 11 a.m. Saturday against the Wolverines, in Truckee, California.

GALLERY: Meet the 2022 Spring Creek Baseball Team

