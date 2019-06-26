RENO — What a difference one steer can make.
BFI Week continued Wednesday with the No. 12-1/2 High Desert Showdown team roping, and Oregon came together for four clean runs at the Reno-Livestock Events Center.
Jordan Valley’s Teo Maestrejuan — who hails from Winnemucca — headed steers like a champ with each of his partners, making the final round with both men.
He climbed from 11th to third in the average with Arock, Oregon’s Bryan Grenke, each man stuffing $12,500 into their rope bags.
Maestrejuan and Grenke posted a time of 8.86 seconds in the first round, making their fastest run of the day in round two with a 7.73-second effort.
They made another clean run on their third steer — stopping the clock in what would be their longest time of the day at 10.01 — earning the 11th-high call to the top-20 short round with a three-head time of 26.60 seconds.
In the final round — needing a time of 8.99 seconds to take over the lead — Maestrejuan knocked another good start at the barrier and stuck his loop around the horns.
As the steer began to wallow through the corner, Grenke rounded the bend and place his loop on the ground with a perfect trap as the animal got heavy, digging out two feet for a time of 8.26.
With a four-head total of 34.86 seconds, Maestrejuan and Grenke took the top spot — only to be passed twice in the next-10 runs.
From the eighth-high call, Rick Montera and Daniel Rice had 9.48 seconds to assume the No. 1 spot — stopping the clock in 9.35 seconds — grabbing the lead in the average with a total time of 34.72 seconds.
Fallon’s Chance Kretschmer was teamed up with McDermitt’s Nick Wilkinson, roping their first-three steers in 25.34 seconds and entering the final round in seventh place — winning round one with a time of 7.65 seconds and splitting $3,500 — posting times of 7.65, 8.38 and 9.31 seconds.
In the short-go, Kretschmer made another textbook spin on the front side, but Wilkinson’s heel loop entered high on the right and wound up catching only the inside leg — the five-second penalty resulting in a time of 12.69 seconds — giving them a four-round tally of 38.03 seconds, initially needing a 9.37 to go to No. 1.
They went to fifth in the roping but were only moved down the ladder one rung in the next-six teams, placing sixth in the average and sharing $13,000 — added to their $3,500 from the first round — each winning $8,250 on the day.
Nobody could have predicted the come-apart at the end of the roping.
From the No. 6 call, St. George, Utah’s Jason Erickson and Firth, Idaho’s Clay Elkington — entering the short-go with a three-head time of 25.22 seconds — put the heat on the front of the pack.
They blitzed their final steer in 7.01 seconds and leapt to the lead of the roping with a total time of 32.23 seconds, opening a 2.49-second advantage on the field.
Would they hang on? Certainly not.
Answer: Absolutely.
From the fifth-high call, Fallon’s Bailey Corkill — Kretschmer’s fiancé and three-time PRCA world champion heeler Jade Corkill’s little sister — entered the final round with a three-head time of 25.19 seconds, heading for Chino Valley, Arizona’s Brady Jenkins.
Needing a run of 7.03 or faster to take over the lead, Corkill slapped her head loop around the bones and Jenkins caught his heel shot — the loop slightly high on the outside leg — winding up with the inside leg, unable to cap off his dally.
The lost rope resulted in a no-time.
Maestrejuan could have really filled his money sack.
Along with his payday with Grenke, Maestrejuan was also the fourth-call back with Caldwell, Idaho’s Rich Albisu.
With a three-run total of 25.04 seconds, they needed a 7.18 or quicker to grab the No. 1 position.
Maestrejuan draped his head loop right around the neck, and Albisu needed to look over the back end as his horse got behind — tracking a few jumps — throwing his loop in front of the feet but the rope zipping out at the last moment and coming up empty.
No tiempo en Español.
Sean and Ryan Pascoe, the father and brother — respectively — of former NFL tight end, Super Bowl champion and 2018 Reno Million top team roper Bear Pascoe, also had trouble.
A waved-off head shot gave the Pascoes a no-time, leaving just two teams with a chance to strike it rich.
Bend, Oregon’s Jake Robinson and Grants Pass, Oregon’s Chad Krume had 8.8 seconds to grab the metaphorical bull by the horns but the head shot also waved off and came around for one horn and a no-time.
Entering the short-go with a three-head time of 23.19 seconds, Auburn, California’s JT Bradley and Orosville, California’s Ryan Fowler needed a final run of 9.03 or faster to grab all the dough.
The head loop fit, the heel shot came snagged a foot — the rope did not come tight around the saddle horn — no dally and a lost rope marking the fifth-consecutive no-time for the top-five teams.
Erickson and Elkington climbed from sixth to first, their time of 32.23 seconds on four head giving them a colossal payoff of $36,000 apiece.
Congrats to Teo Maestrejuan and Bryan Grenke on sharing $25,000 and to Chance Kretschmer and Nick Wilkinson for each taking home $8,250.
BFI Week
Girl power.
BFI Week will conclude Thursday with the only ropings that are only for the ladies.
The Charlie 1 Horse All-Girl Team Roping will take place at 8 a.m., followed by the All-Girl Breakaway Roping at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.