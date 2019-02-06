RENO – University of Nevada senior Caleb Martin has been named a top-10 finalist for the 2019 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.
Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its fifth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprising top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to just 10.
Martin, from Mocksville, N.C. has helped the sixth-ranked Wolf Pack to a 21-1 record this season and a Mountain West leading 8-1 mark. He tops the team averaging 19 points per game. On Monday, his twin brother, Cody Martin, was named a top-10 finalist for the Bob Cousy award that honors the top point guard in Division I. Also, on Monday, Caleb Martin and teammate Jordan Caroline were selected to the Wooden Award late-season top-20 watch list.
Caleb Martin has scored in double figures in 20 games this season and has a team-high 11 games of 20 or more points, which includes two games of 30 or more points. In the Pack’s win at Utah he scored a career-high 33 points and in the last game against Boise State had 30 points. In nine games, he has led the Pack in scoring and seven times posted a game high.
Currently, he is tied for 23rd on Nevada’s career scoring list with 1,098 pints and is five points from moving into 22nd. In his collegiate career, which includes his two seasons at North Carolina State, he has netted 1,649 points.
Caleb Martin became the Pack’s first preseason AP and ESPN All-America selection. Three times this season he has captured the MW Player of the Week honors. The 2017-18 MW Player of the Year, he was the preseason pick to earn the honor again this season. He has been named to the NABC, Wooden, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith and Lute Olson Award watch lists.
2018-19 Honors
- Associated Press preseason All-America selection
- ESPN preseason All-America selection
- Mountain West preseason Player of the Year
- Mountain West preseason team
- Julius Erving Award preseason watch list
- NABC, Wooden, Naismith and Lute Olson Award watch lists
- Continental Tire Las Vegas Holiday Invitational MVP
- USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list
- Nov. 26, Dec. 31 and Feb. 4 MW Player of the Week
- Named to the Wooden and Lute Olson Awards midseason watch lists
- Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list
