Brad Martin

Brad Martin hits a chip during a June 2015 practice at Ruby View Golf Course. Martin shot  three-over par 75 Tuesday during the first round of the Rocky Mountain PGA Senior Section Championship/Senior PGA Professional Championship, in Laurel, Montana. He was tied for second place. The second round will tee off at 8 a.m. Wednesday. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

LAUREL, Mont. – It was a Chamber of Commerce morning as host PGA Professional Tom Anderson opened with an even-par round of 72 to hold a three-shot lead over defending champion Ron Rawls, PGA Head Professional at Crane Creek Country Club in Boise, Idaho, and Brad Martin, PGA Head Professional at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko, Nev.

Martin bogeyed three of the first-nine holes (second, fifth and ninth).

He then went for back-to-back bogeys on the 10th and 11th, beginning his comeback on the par-four 12th.

Martin sunk consecutive birdie putts on 12 and the par-three 13th, and he strung together pars on 14 and 15 before draining his third birdie in a five-hole span on the par-four 16th.

Following a bogey on the par-three 17th, Martin went to the clubhouse with an even hole on the par-five 18th.

He finished the front-nine holes with a three-over 39 but finished strong and played the back-nine even at 36 for a total of 75 on the day.

The final round begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The 2019 Rocky Mountain PGA Senior Section Championship/Senior PGA Professional Championship presented by Cadillac is being hosted by Laurel (Montana) Golf Club.

