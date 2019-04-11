ELKO – Three teams are tied for second place in the Division 3A North baseball standings.
Two will play each other.
Elko (12-3 in league) will fire the first pitch to Spring Creek (12-3 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.
Not only are their records the same, each club is entering the three-game series on similar paths.
The Indians won their first game of the Fallon series by a score of 5-1, but Elko dropped the next-two games to the Greenwave – falling by one run in each of the doubleheader contests by scores of 2-1 and 8-7 – closing the series with a walk-off error behind the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning that allowed Fallon to take the rubber match.
Spring Creek also won its first game of its last series in thrilling fashion – taking a nip-tuck, low-scoring contest by a final of 3-2 against defending state champion Truckee – senior Brock Gilligan’s walk-off RBI double lifting the Spartans to victory as senior Clay Campbell beat the throw to the plate.
However, the Wolverines asserted themselves and claimed the series – winning the doubleheader ballgames by scores of 10-7 and 19-6.
As for the upcoming slate between the Indians and the Spartans, each team holds advantages over the other in certain areas.
Elko is hitting the ball at a .362 clip, the Spartans batting .339.
Although, Spring Creek has drawn 71 walks to just 34 free passes for the Indians – the Spartans closing the gap in on-base percentage and trailing ever-so slightly at .437 to .441.
Spring Creek has provided the power shots, the Spartans drilling four home runs – three by senior Jay King and another from senior Max Shanks – the Indians still without a yard job.
Elko does damage when it places runners on base, the Indians stealing 47 bags – senior Cooper Jones stealing 14 bases and leading Spring Creek’s 13 swipes as a team.
Both squads have played defense extremely well, the Indians committing just 25 errors in 392 total chances for a .936 fielding percentage – the Spartans making 32 errors in 460 total chances for a .930 clip in the field.
If one team has any advantage of considerable difference, it would lie in earned-run averages.
The Indians’ pitching staff has combined for a 2.48 ERA, the Spartans’ rotation posting a 4.12 ERA.
Elko junior Colby Tiner is a league-best 5-0 in eight appearances and his ERA is just north of sub-one at 1.08 with 17 strikeouts against just three walks.
In just two appearances, senior Kaleb Martinez has been solid – winning once and earning a no-decision – notching a 1.85 ERA with seven strikeouts and four walks in 11-1/3 innings.
Shanks tops the Spartans’ rotation with four wins, posting a 2.60 ERA with 20 punchouts and six free passes.
Senior Brycen Kelly has won three games for the Indians and tallied a 2.92 ERA with 20 Ks and six walks.
King’s ERA is currently at 2.93, and he has struck out a league-high 48 batters against 16 walks – more than doubling up the next-closest man in Ks (Lowry senior Brendan Domire, 23).
Gilligan has also won four games on the hill with a 3.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts versus 12 free passes.
Lineups
Jones is hitting a team-high .468 with four doubles for the Indians, Spring Creek led by a .420 batting average with a league-best 24 RBIs by King – tying for the league high with three homers and adding five doubles.
Speaking of doubles, no player in the 3A North has gone for more two-base thumps than Shanks’ eight – junior Hunter Buzzetti following with seven.
Shanks has hit .389 and driven in 16 runs, Gilligan following with a .386 average and 13 RBIs.
Buzzetti is batting .347 – also going for a triple – driving in nine runs, matching the RBIs of junior Adam Davis (.297).
Behind Jones, Elko has two more .400-plus hitters – senior Austyn Marin (.410) and Martinez (.409).
Martinez is tied with Shanks and Truckee senior Shane Edmondson for the league-high in extra-base hits, ripping six doubles and tying for the 3A-North high with three triples – matching the three-base pokes of Elko junior Rolando Acosta.
Marin has nailed four doubles and a triple and driven in eight runs, while Acosta is hitting .325 and ranks second on the team with 10 RBIs – adding two doubles to go along with his trio of triples.
Kelly has paced the Indians’ run production with 13 RBIs, hitting .344 with three doubles.
Spring Creek’s fourth double-digit run producer is senior Brendyn Taylor, who has 12 RBIs and is hitting .273.
Elko senior Christian Quintana has driven in nine runs and is batting .333, while Tiner is hitting .372 with eight RBIs and five doubles.
Spring Creek junior Kyle Owsley is batting .324 and has driven in eight runs.
First Pitch
What should be a highly-competitive, standings-changing series will get underway at 2 p.m. Friday, the doubleheader set for 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.
