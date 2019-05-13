FALLON – The Elko girls and boys track and field teams each finished two points away from a higher placing in the 3A North regional standings – the Lady Indians taking fourth and the boys fifth – but each side gained a regional title from one of their athletes.
Girls
The Lady Indians tallied 78.5 points for fourth place – finishing two points behind fourth-place Lowry’s total of 80.5 – but Elko took a big leap in an individual event.
Sophomore Hannah McIntosh spanned a personal-record distance of 15-feet-10-1/2-inches, nailing down the win in the long jump.
Elko notched two runner-up performances, also taking place in field events.
Junior Marrisa Valdez set a personal best of 112-feet for second place in the discus.
In the high jump, senior Madi Nelson cleared the bar at 4-feet-10-inches in the high jump, closing the event in second place.
Junior Cassi Christensen neared her personal record and locked up the fourth and final qualification to the state meet in the pole vault, tying for the height at 9-feet-6-inches, accomplishing the mark in fewer attempts than fifth place.
With a personal record of 12.9 seconds in the 100 meters, sophomore Lillian MacNevin narrowly claimed fourth place for the final trip to state.
Relays
The Lady Indians were the runners-up in two of their four relays and stamped the fourth and final qualification to state in another.
In the 4x100-meter relay, Elko ranked second and finished in 51.75 seconds – the team consisting of junior Olivia Smales, MacNevin, Valdez and senior Phoebe Fagoaga.
Same team, different order, same result.
Fagoaga, MacNevin, Valdez and Smales also took second place in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:48.11.
Elko – Valdez, senior Mackie Griggs, sophomore Xandry De Arrieta and junior Summer Nielsen – punched the final trip to state in the 4x400, crossing fourth with a late lean by Nielsen at the finish line for time of 4:29.05.
Sophomore Breanna Macias, Nielsen, sophomore Loulou Neff and De Arrieta finished one spot from a state qualification in the 4x800 relay, placing fifth with a time of 10:39.14.
Near misses
With the elation of someone earning the fourth and final state berth also comes the despair of the person who is on the outside looking in.
Smales finished two of her races in fifth place, setting a personal record of 12.92 seconds in the 100 meters and running a lap in 1:02.55 in the 400 meters.
Although MacNevin finished with the fourth qualification to state in the 100 meters, her personal-record time of 26.86 seconds in the 200 meters resulted in a fifth-place finish.
Coming off her regional-title leap in the long jump, McIntosh battled a hampered ankle in the triple jump – marking seventh with a distance of 31-feet-2-inches.
De Arrieta also took seventh in the 3200 meters, running two miles in 13:02.61, closing out the top-10 in the 1600 meters with a one-mile run of 5:55.44.
Fagoaga took eighth place in each of her sprints, finishing the 100 meters in 13.29 seconds and crossing the line in the 200 meters in 27.79.
Senior Bailie Gowans cleared a personal-record height of 8-feet for ninth place in the pole vault.
Griggs took ninth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.77 seconds.
Boys
As was the case with the Elko girls, the Elko boys also finished two points away from a better finish in the team standings – the Indians taking fifth with 82 points, Truckee ranking fourth with 84.
The Indians also crowned one regional champion, coming in the form of senior Alex Klekas.
Klekas won the 400 meters, running a lap in 51.59 seconds for a narrow victory of .11 ahead of Spring Creek junior Ethan Lulay.
In the 1600 meters, Klekas pulled off a runner-up finish with a one-mile time of 4:40.04.
Junior Caleb Marma came extremely close to winning another event – tying for the top height in the high jump – clearing the bar at 6-feet-4-inches, doing so in more tries than Sparks’ James Renfrow.
Elko notched multiple qualifiers in the event, sophomore Ethan Hale taking third place at 5-feet-10-inches.
Back to the track, senior Joe Simpkins nailed down third in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record effort of 42.18 seconds.
Another PR booked the fourth and final qualification for Elko in the discus, senior Luis Garcia sailing the disc a distance of 126-feet-9-inches.
Senior distance runner Andres Salas closed out the state qualifiers in the 3200 meters, running two miles in 10:31.26.
Relays
Just one Elko relay team will be present for the boys during the 3A state meet.
In the 4x800 relay, the Indians trailed Spring Creek entering the anchor leg – Klekas making up ground and pushing the Indians to second – Elko finishing with a time of 8:27.44.
The first-three legs were made up of senior Peter Neff, junior Duncan Monroe and Salas.
Elko finished one spot outside the top-four in two relays.
Sophomore Brayden Barnhurst, sophomore Beau Mansanarez, Simpkins and senior Landon Dente ranked fifth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.29 seconds.
In the 4x200, junior Riley Blach, freshmen Andres Cervantes and Shawn Sessions and senior Daniel Allen crossed fifth in 1:42.66.
The Indians – Monroe, Neff, Simpkins and Blach – finished seventh in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:43.26.
Near misses
Dente set a personal record in the 100 meters but ended up in fifth place, stopping the clock in 11.48 seconds – also notching a PR of 23.7 seconds in the 200 meters for seventh place.
Barnhurst took sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.5.
Simpkins did not make it state in both of his hurdling events, crossing sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.94 seconds.
Klekas took seventh place in the 800 meters with a half-mile race of 2:04.89, Neff finishing eighth in 2:07.65.
Garcia qualified for state in the discus, but he threw to eighth in the shot put with a distance of 37-feet-8-1/2-inches.
Salas earned a trip to state in the two-mile race but wound up ninth in the 1600 meters with a one-mile time of 4:53.44.
In the discus, sophomore Cameron Christensen rounded out the top-10 with a 101-foot-11-inch throw.
Up Next
The Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas.
Day-two action will start bright and early at 8 a.m. Saturday.
