OWYHEE – Since she was a freshman, Owyhee senior Macee McKinney-Cota has been a staple on the hardwood for the Lady Braves.
While she still has half of her senior season to make yet another postseason push with Owyhee, she has already set the foundation for her next move.
Not with a dribble, a spin move, a pump fake or a reverse layup.
She did it with her pen.
A two-time state champion with Owyhee, McKinney-Cota will now begin a chase for success at Benedictine University at Mesa (Arizona), signing her national letter of intent to hoop for the Lady Redhawks.
Not only has she planned her next move, she will also rejoin a former teammate.
Owyhee Class of 2018 graduate Kaylani Smartt, who signed with BenU last spring, has appeared on one game for the Lady Redhawks as a freshman.
The team has started the season 6-9 overall and is 2-4 in the California Pacific Conference.
“The coach at BenU is excited to coach Macee because the team will lose their current point guard,” said former Owyhee girls coach Todd Tate. “The coach hopes McKinney-Cota will step right into that slot.”
McKinney-Cota has already shown she has experience in making an impact as a freshman.
While the difference between high school and college basketball is a big jump, McKinney-Cota played point guard a freshman for the Lady Braves and performed admirably.
She averaged 10 points and two assists, aiding the Lady Braves to the 2016 state championship with a 61-54 victory over arch-rival McDermitt, a game in which McKinney-Cota scored 12 points and drilled four-consecutive free throws down the stretch when the outcome still hung in the balance.
As a sophomore, the Lady Braves went back-to-back, winning the 2017 state title in blowout fashion, rolling to a 65-37 victory over Round Mountain.
For the season, McKinney-Cota led the Lady Braves in scoring and assists, averaging 19.5 points and 2.6 dimes, earning a 1st-Team All-League selection.
She notched her second straight 1st-Team All-League honor as a junior, improving her all-around game.
McKinney-Cota ranked third in the league in scoring at 18.6 points, fifth in rebounding with 7.1 boards, fourth in the 1A Northern-East at 2.6 assists and made 1.9 steals per game.
She is now one of just two seniors on a young Owyhee team, scoring 14 points per game and leading the new-look Lady Braves to a 7-6 record and 1-1 record in league play under first-year head coach Theron Atkins.
McKinney-Cota thanked former Owyhee girls coach Todd Tate, current coach Atkins, teachers family and friends as the student body witnessed her signing her national letter of intent on Dec. 21 at Owyhee Combined School.
While at BenU, along with playing basketball, McKinney-Cota plans to study psychology.
As she now has her future in sight, she will focus on the present – attempting to lead the Lady Braves to another deep run in the playoffs.
Congratulations to Macee McKinney-Cota and her past accomplishments, future goals, collegiate basketball career at Benedictine University, at Mesa, and her professional pursuits in the field of psychology.
