McLeod, Eastern Oregon win Cascade Collegiate Conference title

McLeod has also dished a pair of assists on the year, passing her first on Sept. 20 in a 1-0 blowout of Northwest Christian University (Salem, Oregon) and notching her second dime a week later on Sept. 27 during a narrow, 2-1 win over College of Idaho (Caldwell).

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, EOU faced No. 8 Corban University (Salem, Oregon) in the conference semifinal after the Lady Warriors pulled off a huge upset in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round — knocking off No. 1 Oregon Tech by a final score of 1-0.

In the matchup between the Lady Mounties and the Lady Warriors — EOU cruised.

Just before halftime, junior Camie Edgington roped a shot from outside the box for a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

In the second half, EOU added two more scores — freshman Lindsay Balkenbush intercepting a pass and winning a one-on-one versus the Corban goalie for a two-score cushion.

Junior forward Morgan Farrington — a 1st-Team All-CCC selection — capped the 3-0 victory with the sealing score in the 78th minute.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The championship match featured No. 2 versus No. 3.

Eastern Oregon was pitted against No. 3 Rocky Mountain College (Billings, Montana), which survived its semifinal game by the skin of its teeth.