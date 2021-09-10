McQueen explodes in second half

SPRING CREEK — Despite being outshot and out-possessed throughout the contest, the Spring Creek boys soccer team was competitive in the first half versus McQueen.

However, the second half was a different story.

The Lancers — after leading 3-1 at halftime — broke from the blocks and ran away from the Spartans after the break, scoring seven goals in a 30-minute span for a 10-2 mercy-rule victory.

Due to a COVID-contact, freshman goalie Brady Smith was unavailable for the Spartans — senior Kyle Bixler stepping between the posts for the Spartans.

In the early going, Bixler made some great stops.

However, in the 10th minute — McQueen took a 1-0 lead as senior Kit Johnson benefitted from a great pass to the middle from the right wing by junior Ethan Griffin.

Just three minutes later, junior Spencer Anderson drew a foul on the right wing for the Spartans.

He took the penalty kick and beat the keeper with a shot to the lower-right portion of the frame — tying the contest 1-1 in the 13th minute.

The Lancers answered and went to the front for good in the 25th minute.