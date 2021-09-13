McQueen gashes Elko’s boys, 6-2

Defensively, freshman Landon Kalaveras was inserted for the Indians and made some great plays in the back end toward the end of the half — maintaining a four-goal deficit.

In the second half, Elko elected to play senior Fabian Lara at goalie.

He made some great saves, both laying out for tips and stopping ensuing rebounds as well.

The Indians finally flipped with field with regularity, possessing the ball near McQueen’s frame often.

Carlos took a shot that was saved and had another miss high and wide to the right.

In the 52nd minute, he placed a perfect free kick from distance on the right wing — senior Manny Cortes timing his run and stamping his head on the ball for Elko’s first goal of the contest.

Abarca also nearly added a header of his own moments later, and sophomore Nico Avila missed a shot wide to the left.

However, Avila avenged the errant shot with a well-place kick in the 57th minute — set up by a cross from Cortes over to Carlos, who assisted the score — brining Elko to within a pair at 4-2.

The Lancers received the wakeup call and began to mount attacks in return, Lara making a number of remarkable saves in the process.