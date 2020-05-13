Meles set to strike with Coyotes

Lake Tahoe Community College history

Since launching their program in 2014, the Coyotes have experienced remarkable success with a 67-25-21 overall record and a Golden Valley Conference record of 38-6-9 as a member of the California Community College Athletic Association.

Lake Tahoe began its history on high notes, winning back-to-back conference championships in 2014 and 2015.

In total, 26 Coyotes have been named to the All-Conference awards and six have been tabbed as the Conference Players of the Year — two earning All-American status.

Lake Tahoe has been ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation three times during the 2014, 2015 and 2018 seasons.

In 2015, the Coyotes made it all the way to the CCCAA Final Four before losing in the semifinal.

Coaches’ thoughts

“Natu was my main guy, my leader. Even when he was hurt — either from the bench or limping on the field — he motivated the kids,” Lujan said. “Even if we could have put in a faster kid, they would not have been able to give me what he did. Mentally, I think he can be on the starting team in college right now, no doubt. Physically, he will have to get stronger but he has all the skills.”