Mercado signs letter of intent with Lewis-Clark Valley College

WELLS — While he is in the midst of his senior year of high school football — which was delayed until spring — Wells High School’s Xavier Mercado can breathe freely, already knowing where he will play his collegiate ball.

On March 11, Mercado — a center on offense and a defensive end for the Leopards — signed his letter of intent to continue his career at Lewis-Clark State College, in Lewiston, Idaho.

As a junior, Mercado finished with 24 tackles (13 solo) and a tallied a 12-yard loss on a sack through four contests recorded to MaxPreps.

The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers are open to full-time students from Lewis-Clark State College and Walla Walla Community College-Clarkston campus, and the teams is a member of the Northwest Junior College Football League.

In the fall 2019 season, the Loggers finished with a record of 0-8.

Lewis-Clark Valley has been known as a landing spot a number of former West Wendover football players: Myles Baldwin, Luis Correa, Zade Elton, Eric Montalvo and Jose Trujillo; former Winnemucca products Devin Dowd and Bryan Ramos, and Jackpot’s Jonathan Martinez.

Congratulations to Xavier Mercado on his signing with the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers and good luck to him and the Wells Leopards as they finish up the high school football season.

