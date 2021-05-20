Milligan the Marauder

SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek senior Chase Milligan — one of the more decorated wrestlers in school history, or at least recent history — has chosen his next move.
After weighing several options, Milligan has signed his letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Mary — an NCAA Division-II program — in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Marauders compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Milligan was also in contact with Notre Dame College (South Euclid, Ohio), University of Dubuque (Iowa), Doane University (Crete, Nebraska), Luther College (Decorah, Iowa) and Ottawa (Kansas) University.
He visited the University of Mary during spring break, arriving in Bismarck on April 8 and leaving on April 10.
During the visit, Milligan “liked how the campus was and the town itself.”
“I know it’s the capital of the state, but it still has that small-town feel,” Milligan said. “The wrestling program was very welcoming. I met the coach and got to meet the team.”
Bismarck’s population is roughly 77,000.
While at the University of Mary, Milligan will study biomechanics.
“I plan to eventually to into chiropractic work,” he said.
As for goals, Milligan has both short-term and long-term objectives.
“I want to have a winning record in duals, and I want to be an All-American,” he said. “Eventually, I want to become a national champion.”
High School Career
Milligan posted an overall record of 138-23 with 109 pins in his time at Spring Creek High School, doing so in just three years.
As a freshman, he was the 106-pound 3A North regional champion and finished as the 3A state runner-up.
During his sophomore season, Milligan defended his 3A North regional title at 106 pounds and upped the ante at the next tournament — winning the 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.
In his junior year, Milligan pinned down his third-consecutive regional championship — wrestling at 113 pounds — taking second at the 3A state tourney.
Unfortunately, his senior season was canceled.
At the time Nevada was one of just three states in the country to do so, joining Vermont and Connecticut.
During his career, Milligan extended the Spartans’ string to four straight 3A Nevada state team championships and was a major factor in three-consecutive team state titles, tallying Spring Creek’s fifth-straight 3A North title.
Shoot
Congratulations to Chase Milligan on what was nothing short of a brilliant high school wrestling career — one he did not get to finish — and best of luck as he looks to take his talents to the next level at the University of Mary.
Some say shoot for the stars, but in Milligan’s case — shoot for a double-leg.
