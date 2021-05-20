Milligan the Marauder

As for goals, Milligan has both short-term and long-term objectives.

“I want to have a winning record in duals, and I want to be an All-American,” he said. “Eventually, I want to become a national champion.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

High School Career

Milligan posted an overall record of 138-23 with 109 pins in his time at Spring Creek High School, doing so in just three years.

As a freshman, he was the 106-pound 3A North regional champion and finished as the 3A state runner-up.

During his sophomore season, Milligan defended his 3A North regional title at 106 pounds and upped the ante at the next tournament — winning the 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.

In his junior year, Milligan pinned down his third-consecutive regional championship — wrestling at 113 pounds — taking second at the 3A state tourney.

Unfortunately, his senior season was canceled.

At the time Nevada was one of just three states in the country to do so, joining Vermont and Connecticut.