IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Spring Creek sophomore Chase Milligan is on a roll.
On Saturday, he took first place at the Tiger Grizz Invitational, at Skyline High School, leading the Spartans to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
Spring Creek tallied 191.5 points and trailed champion Green River (223), Columbia (222) and Kuna (201.5).
Milligan scored 30 of the Spartans’ points – posting a 4-0 record – booking each of his first-three wins by fall.
He advanced to the championship with a pin in 3:34 over Sugar-Salem’s Jonathan Marin.
In the 106-pound final, the scoring was high and tight – Milligan needing every takedown and reversal in a two-point, 15-13 decision over Green River’s Clayson Mele.
Senior Clay Campbell took second place for Spring Creek at 170 pounds, finishing with a 4-1 mark with three wins by pinfall.
Campbell pinned his first-three opponents and advanced to the championship round with an 8-2 decision against Blackfoot’s Nick Chappell.
In the final, Campbell lost for the first and only time of the tournament – Kuna’s Cedar Miller taking the title by major decision with the score at 12-1.
Two-time defending state champion Dyllan Fuchs finished third for Spring Creek in the 145-pound division.
Fuchs went 5-1 with four pins, his only loss coming by a score of 1-0.
He began the tourney with three-straight pins, beating Mountain View’s Aidan Schoup in 1:34 to advance to the semifinal round.
In the semis, Fuchs lost to Centennial’s Ryan Wilson in a nip-tuck decision of 1-0, an escape by Wilson serving as the only point of the match.
Fuchs blanked Green River’s Garett Harris 6-0 in the consolation semifinal and pinned Hillcrest’s Lorenzo Luis in just 13 seconds for the consolation championship.
At 126 pounds, senior Josh Tripp placed third for the Spartans – winning the consolation bracket – tallying a 5-1 record with three pins and two victories by major decision.
Tripp pinned his first-two opponents and reached the semifinal with a 17-4, major-decision win against Kuna’s Wyatt Biggs.
In the semifinal, Tripp was pinned at the 3:04 mark by Sugar-Salem’s Caleb Norman.
From the consolation bracket, Tripp bounced back with a 49-second fall win against Green River’s Kade Knezovich and finished out with a major decision of 19-6 over Blackfoot’s Esai Castaneda.
Like Fuchs and Tripp, 160-pound sophomore Beau Chacon tasted defeat just one time.
He also ranked third, the defending 152-pound state champ posting a 4-1 record with two wins by major decisions and another by technical fall.
Chacon received a bye in the first round and beat Bonneville’s Tanner French 14-2 for a major-decision win, advancing to the semifinal with a narrow, 6-4 victory over Centennial’s Cache Olsen.
As was the case with Fuchs, Chacon’s loss in the semifinal came by a single point.
Columbia’s Kekana Fouret found the high side of a 3-2 decision, sending Chacon to the consolation bracket.
In the semifinal, Chacon blanked French – defeating him for the second time with a 15-0 victory by tech fall.
Chacon marked the third Spartan to win a third-fourth match, riding a major-decision victory of 11-2 against Thunder Ridge’s Tristan Stanton.
Junior Jeff Guthrie, the defending 195-pound Nevada state champ, finished fourth at the same weight in the Tiger Grizz Invitational – notching a 3-2 record with two wins by fall.
Receiving a bye in the first round, he won his first match by fall and advanced to the semifinal with a 9-2 decision against Evanston’s Pablo Escalante.
The score was similar – although inversed – in the semifinal round, Guthrie losing a 9-3 decision to Bonneville’s Matthew Boone.
In the consolation semifinal, Guthrie pinned Rocky Mountain’s Anthony Jacobsen in 2:12 and advanced to the third-fourth match but came six-points short for the second time in a 9-3 loss to Burley’s Jayden Paul.
At 220 pounds, junior Hunter Hood took fifth place with a 3-2 record, pinning each of his opponents in his three wins.
Coming off a bye, Hood lost his first match by fall in 2:45 to Eagle’s Sean Covino but advanced through the consolation with consecutive byes.
Hood then tallied his first wins with back-to-back pins against Centennial’s Isiac Maupin in just 29 seconds and the other in 1:51 versus Centennial’s Mason Denton.
In the consolation semifinal, Hood lost by fall in 1:33 against Capital’s Braiden Simpson but followed with a win by fall over Borah’s Brody Martinez at the 2:11 mark of the fifth-sixth match.
Junior Terron Mogensen finished with a 3-2 record with a win by fall and another by major decision at 132 pounds, sophomore Q Boyd went 3-2 with a pin and a victory by major decision in the 138-pound division and notched a 7-0 victory for his final win against senior teammate Austin Wirth – who closed with a 2-2 mark with two pins.
Senior Caden Constable finished with a 3-2 mark and a victory by pinfall at 152 pounds, and junior Nicholas Ortega tallied each of his wins by fall and closed with a 2-2 record at 285 pounds.
Tiger Grizz 2nd-Chance Tournament
Two Spartans competed in the Tiger Grizz 2nd-Chance Tournament, Spring Creek finishing 11th with 42 points.
Senior Cody Jenkins provided 27 of the Spartans’ 42 points, winning the 182-pound title in the event.
After receiving a bye, Jenkins finished with a 3-0 record with two wins by fall and another by major decision.
He defeated Burley’s Jakolby Valdez by a score of 11-2 for a major-decision victory, advanced to the final with a win by fall in 4:25 against Skyline’s Micaiah Wood and claimed the championship with a pin at the 3:39 mark versus Mountain View’s Seth Laub.
Junior Jacob Taylor placed fifth in the 2nd-Chance tourney at 113 pounds, going 3-1 with three pins.
He opened with a late pin in 5:56 over Canyon Ridge’s David Hernandez but lost his second match by fall in 35 seconds to Evanston’s Jaxin Moore.
Taylor closed with three-straight victories: a 5-2 decision over Hillcrest’s Xander Hartner, a pin in 3:39 of Twin Falls’ Kainan Hawkins and a fall win at the 4:23 mark against Hernandez in the fifth-sixth match.
League Duals
The Spartans will host the Division 3A North league duals on Friday and Saturday, at Spring Creek High School.
