SPRING CREEK – The objectives are simple, the missions clear.
The Spring Creek and Sparks softball teams are fully aware of the ramifications of their upcoming series; win and stay alive in the playoff hunt or lose and possibly watch the qualifiers of the regional tournament disappear into the distance.
Each entering the two-game slate with matching 4-10 records, the Lady Spartans and Lady Railroaders are tied for seventh and eighth in the Division 3A North standings – one spot out of the sixth and final position to the regional tourney.
Currently, North Valleys (5-10 in league) possesses the last nod to the playoffs.
The Lady Railroaders’ four wins came against three teams; sweeping Truckee by scores of 14-2 and 16-0, splitting its games with North Valleys – winning the first matchup 7-3 but losing big with the score at 19-3 in the finale – also going 1-1 against South Tahoe, winning the opener 30-18 but falling by a wide margin of 20-5 in game two.
Spring Creek’s four wins were via sweeps of two clubs.
After opening the season 0-5 in league play, the Lady Spartans took down South Tahoe 22-5 and 30-16.
The winning streak was stretched to four in a row with 15-0 and 13-3 victories over Truckee.
After improving to 4-5 in the 3A North, Spring Creek finds itself in the midst of a five-game slide – the last victory coming on April 6.
In one of the toughest stretches of their schedule, the Lady Spartans lost a 17-2 ballgame at No. 1 Fernley (14-0 in league) and followed with road losses of 5-2 and 12-0 in Dayton (9-5 in league).
Home cooking did not help, Spring Creek dropping 22-8 and 21-5 contests to defending state champion Fallon (8-4 in league).
With limited stats record to MaxPreps for Sparks, the Lady Railroaders have hit .393 – Spring Creek batting .301.
Sparks has reached base with regularity, showing patience at the plate for a .529 on-base percentage through nine games of stats, the Lady Spartans’ on-base percentage reading .432.
In 14 games posted to MaxPreps, Spring Creek tops the power department – blasting nine home runs to Sparks’ three dingers.
The Lady Spartans have a wide advantage in stolen bases, Spring Creek swiping 53 bags to just 11 steals for the Lady Railroaders through nine games.
Sparks held teams to 5.80 earned runs per game, the Lady Spartans giving up nearly eight for a 7.97 ERA.
The Railroaders fielded the ball at a .773 clip, Spring Creek ranking last in the 3A North with a .700 fielding percentage – South Tahoe’s stats not recorded.
Impact players — Sparks
Through nine games, junior Ivy Murtha led Sparks with a .556 batting average – driving in two runs but scoring 11.
Senior Akosita TauFa'ao tallied a team-high 16 RBIs in nine contests, topping the roster with two home runs – one going for a grand slam – tying for the team best with three triples.
TauFa’ao was hitting .414.
Sophomore Jocelynn Branson hit .462 through eight games, notching an extra-base hit of each variety – including two doubles, a triple and a homer – driving in six runs and scoring 12.
Sophomore Sara Calderas and junior Haylee Nelson each batted .435 with seven RBIs and three doubles – Calderas scoring a team-high 15 times, Nelson crossing for 10 runs.
Also batting .435, senior Caroline Aguilar tallied four RBIs, four runs scored and a double.
In the circle, Branson’s ERA stood at 3.75 through 28 innings of work – posting 25 strikeouts and 20 walks.
Players to watch — Spring Creek
Hitting .511, sophomore Jaycee Freyensee posts the fourth-best batting average in the league.
She also presents the danger of leaving the park every time she steps to the plate, tying for fourth in the 3A North with six home runs.
Freyensee is tied for the team high and tied for sixth in the league with two triples, adding six doubles – sharing at least a share of the lead in every extra-base hit category for the Lady Spartans.
She has driven in a team-best 17 runs.
Spring Creek’s other .400-plus hitter is senior Allie Thompson (.429), who is tied with Freyensee and freshman Janeigha Stutesman (.357 average) for the team high with two triples – each girl tying for sixth in the 3A North.
Stutesman and Thompson have an identical stat line for extra-base knocks – each adding three doubles and a homer.
Stutesman ranks second on the team with 15 RBIs – scoring 11 of her own – while Thompson has crossed for 20 runs and driven in nine.
Senior Shawnee Walters-Haas has provided Spring Creek with its other home run, batting .344 with seven RBIs, four doubles and 16 runs scored.
Junior Hailey Watson leads the Lady Spartans with 21 runs scored.
Watson is tied for third in the league with 11 steals, Thompson and junior Ashton Moon splitting fifth in the 3A North with nine swipes apiece – freshman Nyha Harris tying for eighth with seven stolen bases.
In the circle, Walters-Haas is tied for seventh in the 3A North with four wins – ranking third in the league with 54 strikeouts against only 12 walks.
Game Time
The Lady Spartans will play their final homes games of the season; the first pitch against Sparks set for 2 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, the series closing at noon Saturday.
Spring Creek will face another must-win stretch to close the regular season, playing the Lady Panthers in a two-game slate at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
