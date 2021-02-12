MLB announces MiLB league alignment

Major League Baseball today announced that all 120 Minor League Clubs offered an invitation to become Professional Development League (“PDL”) license holders have officially agreed to accept. These teams, selected as partners by Major League Clubs and being announced in full today, will provide both facilities and communities that are essential to the development of the next generation of big-league stars.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: “We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities. In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field. We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with minor league teams and players.”