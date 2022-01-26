Mogensen claims Tiger Grizz victory

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — At the Tiger Grizz Invitational, a senior once again led the Spring Creek wrestling team.

As a unit, the Spartans finished in 16th place with 69 points — nearly half of the roster’s points coming from Terron Mogensen.

Mogensen won the 145-pound division, posting a 5-0 record two wins by fall and two more by major decision.

He opened with a 10-1 major-decision victory over Teton’s Michael Ball then pinned Snake River’s Joshua Adams in 43 seconds.

In the quarterfinal round, Mogensen defeated Columbia’s Andrew Choate by fall at the 3:57 mark — advancing to the championship with a 14-6 win by major decision in the semifinal versus Thunder Ridge’s Gabe Terrill.

In the final, he bested Middleton’s Jacob Blandford by a tally of 4-2.

Colton Browne

In the 138-pound class, junior Colton Browne took sixth place — posting a 4-3 record with three pins and another win by technical fall.

He shut out Middleton’s Gage Heck 16-0 in the opening round for a tech-fall victory, following with a pin of Ridgeline’s Ty Winward at the 5:42 mark.

In the quarterfinal, Browne was beaten for the first time — dropping a close, 12-10 decision to Madison’s Noah Brown.

Brown came back with consecutive wins from the consolation side, defeating Eagle’s Zak Hiler at the end of the second round and pinning Burley’s Xzavier Martinez in 1:50.

However, Browne was forced to medically forfeit his last two matches to Snake River’s Emilio Caldera in the consolation semifinal and Minico’s Kale Osterhout in the fifth-sixth match.

Wesley Ricaporte

Junior Wesley Ricaporte placed sixth in the 126-pound weight class, notching a 4-3 mark with a win by fall and another by technical fall.

Ricaporte began the tournament with consecutive wins; pinning Thunder Ridge’s Miklo Silvas in 3:15 and blanking Minico’s Hernan Dominguez by a score of 7-0.

In the quarterfinal, Ricaporte dropped a 7-2 decision to Evanston’s Jaxin Moore.

From the consolation bracket, he rallied with back-to-back victories — notching a 16-0, tech-fall win over Century’s Austin Leavitt and finding the high side of a low-scoring, 3-1 decision against Middleton’s Brody Kemble.

But, Ricaporte lost due to a medical forfeit to Columbia’s Simon Graeber in the consolation semifinal and did the same in the fifth-sixth match versus Idaho Falls’ DJ Neider.

Non-Placers

Senior Shawn Lortie — 3-2 with three wins by fall at 182 pounds

Freshman Trent Whiteley — 0-2 at 98 pounds

Senior Anthony Ward — 0-2 at 152 pounds

Senior Keefer Campbell — 0-2 at 170 pounds

Sophomore Matt Loyd — 0-2 at 195 pounds

Up Next

The Spartans will take place in the Division 3A North League Duals on Feb. 4-5 at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

