Mogensen leads Spring Creek at RTOC

RENO — At the Reno Tournament of Champions — one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the West — a Spring Creek senior led his team.

As a unit, the Spartans tied for 47th place out of 106 teams with 46 points.

Terron Mogensen did not place in the top-eight of the tournament, but he did reach the consolation round before losing for the second time.

He closed with a 5-2 record with a win by fall and a pair of wins by major decision.

Several of the Spartans finished the RTOC with even records.

At 120 pounds, junior Jake Bradford posted a 2-2 mark with a pair of wins by fall.

Senior Anthony Ward closed with a 2-2 record with two pins in the 152-pound division, senior Keefer Campbell notched a 2-2 record with two wins by pinfall at 170 pounds and senior Shawn Lortie tallied a 2-2 mark with two wins by fall in the 182-pound class.

In the 126-pound division, junior Wesley Ricaporte closed the RTOC with a 1-2 record and a pin.

The only Spring Creek wrestler who did not win a match at the Reno Tournament of Champions was senior Brian Montoya, who finished with an 0-2 record in the 132-pound weight class.

Up Next

The Spartans are scheduled to wrestle right after Christmas, taking part in the Sierra Nevada Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Dec.9, in Reno.

