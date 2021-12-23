Mogensen leads Spring Creek at RTOC

RENO — At the Reno Tournament of Champions — one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the West — a Spring Creek senior led his team.
As a unit, the Spartans tied for 47th place out of 106 teams with 46 points.
Terron Mogensen did not place in the top-eight of the tournament, but he did reach the consolation round before losing for the second time.
He closed with a 5-2 record with a win by fall and a pair of wins by major decision.
Several of the Spartans finished the RTOC with even records.
At 120 pounds, junior Jake Bradford posted a 2-2 mark with a pair of wins by fall.
Senior Anthony Ward closed with a 2-2 record with two pins in the 152-pound division, senior Keefer Campbell notched a 2-2 record with two wins by pinfall at 170 pounds and senior Shawn Lortie tallied a 2-2 mark with two wins by fall in the 182-pound class.
In the 126-pound division, junior Wesley Ricaporte closed the RTOC with a 1-2 record and a pin.
The only Spring Creek wrestler who did not win a match at the Reno Tournament of Champions was senior Brian Montoya, who finished with an 0-2 record in the 132-pound weight class.
Up Next
The Spartans are scheduled to wrestle right after Christmas, taking part in the Sierra Nevada Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Dec.9, in Reno.