Mogensen wins Buhl Invitational — Spartans host Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational on Friday, Saturday

BUHL, Idaho — On Friday and Saturday, Elko County wrestling teams took part in the 48th annual Buhl Invitational.

The Spring Creek Spartans — placing five wrestlers — ranked fourth in the team standings with 118 points, Elko — placing four wrestlers — took 16th with 58 points and West Wendover was 30th with six points.

Terron Mogensen

Spring Creek senior Terron Mogensen paced the local grapplers with the best finish of all, winning the 145-pound title.

Mogensen went a perfect 3-0 with two wins by fall.

After receiving a pair of byes, he won his quarterfinal match by fall at 1:12 mark against Oakley’s Thane Stringham.

In the semifinal, Mogensen pinned South Fremont’s Raiden Whitmore in 3:19.

He captured the championship with a 10-4 decision over Snake River’s Gary Hunter.

Wesley Ricaporte

The Spartans nearly gained another title in the 126-pound division, junior Wesley Ricaporte taking second place.

He received a bye in the first round then pinned Buhl’s Julian Ruiz at the 3:25 in the second round.

Ricaporte defeated South Fremont’s Ryker Simmons by fall in 4:25 during the quarterfinal round, and he advanced to the championship match with a 3-0 shutout of Elko junior Craig Slater in the semifinal.

In the final, Ricaporte came up a point shy in a back-and-forth 6-5 decision loss to Marsh Valley’s Brock Young — finishing with a 3-1 record with two wins by fall.

Keefer Campbell

Senior teammate Keefer Campbell took third and won the consolation bracket with a 5-1 record and three wins by fall at 170 pounds.

Following a bye, Campbell pinned Marsh Valley’s Brad Benson in 1:46 before losing a 5-3 decision in the quarterfinal to Filer’s Jaimen Swainston.

Crossing over to the consolation bracket, Campbell strung together four-consecutive victories.

He pinned Canyon Ridge’s Joel Garcia at the 1:39 mark and earned a 6-2 decision over Wendell’s Xander Coelho.

In the consolation semifinal, he advanced with a medical forfeit by Glenns Ferry’s Wyatt Castagneto.

Campbell claimed the consolation championship with a win by fall over Swainston — avenging the quarterfinal loss — at the 1:42 mark.

Jake Bradford

Spring Creek continued its success with a fourth-place finish by junior Jake Bradford in the 120-pound weight class, going 4-2 with a win by fall.

After a bye, Bradford won a 12-5 decision over Glenns Ferry’s Price Thomas before losing by fall in a lengthy 5:18 match against Ririe’s Austin Machen in the quarterfinal round.

From the consolation side, Bradford advanced with a medical forfeit by Canyon Ridge’s Nephtali Garcia.

He then defeated North Fremont’s Truman Renouf by fall in 2:15 and took out Marsh Valley’s Rocky Morris with a 6-2 decision in the consolation semifinal.

Bradford’s second loss came to Machen came in the consolation final, dropping a low-scoring 3-1 decision.

Marco Romero

For Elko, sophomore Marco Romero tallied the best finish — taking fourth in the 113-pound division with a 3-2 record and a win by fall with another victory by major decision.

Coming off a bye, Romero beat North Fremont’s Martin Estrada in a 5-1 decision and blanked Battle Mountain’s Sean Scherer 9-0 for a major-decision victory in the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal round, he was shutout in a 14-0 major decision loss to Grace’s Hans Newby.

Romero won the consolation semifinal by fall at the 3:47 mark against Kimberly’s Dallin Winters, but he followed with a low-scoring 3-0 loss to South Fremont’s Jaxton Packer in the consolation championship.

Craig Slater

Slater gave the Indians another boost in the team standings with a fifth-place performance at 126 pounds, going 3-2 with a pair of pinfall victories.

From a bye, Slater pinned West Wendover’s Gage Sweat in 21 seconds and defeated West Side’s Joey Hansen by fall in two minutes in the quarterfinal round.

He lost his semifinal match in a 3-0 decision against Ricaporte, and he dropped a 7-1 decision to Ruiz in the consolation semi.

In the fifth-sixth match, Slater earned a 10-3 decision over Buhl’s Colin Robinson.

Shawn Lortie

Spring Creek also gained a fifth-place finish from senior Shawn Lortie, who went 3-2 with a pin at 182 pounds.

After a bye, he notched a defensive 3-1 decision over Twin Falls’ James Noorlander and won his quarterfinal match by fall in 2:38 against Canyon Ridge’s DO SAWN LIAN.

In the semifinal round, Lortie was pinned in 33 seconds by Declo’s Derek Matthews and lost in the consolation semi by fall in 2:51 against South Fremont’s Max Clark.

In the fifth-sixth match, Lortie earned a 4-1 decision over Parma’s Tate Oberg.

Elko gained a pair of sixth-place finishes from sophomore Cael Sellers and senior Elliot Leaman.

Sellers went 3-3 with two wins by fall at 132 pounds, Leaman going 3-3 with a pair of pinfall victories in the 138-pound division.

Cael Sellers

From a bye, Sellers lost his first match by fall in 49 seconds to Raft River’s Tegan Whitaker.

Following another bye on the consolation side, he bounced back with three straight wins — tallying a 7-2 decision over North Fremont’s Justin Gutierrez, pinning Wendell’s Wyatt Flick in 2:05 and defeating Glenns Ferry’s Rowen Crone by fall at the 4:27 mark.

In the consolation semifinal, Sellers was pinned in 45 seconds by Canyon Ridge’s Luis Martinez and lost the fifth-sixth match by fall in 44 seconds against Sugar-Salem’s Tristen Brown.

Elliot Leaman

Leaman — after a bye — defeated Teton’s Tucker Hill by fall in 5:52 just before the end of regulation before losing his quarterfinal match in a 4-0 decision to Buhl’s Trace Nielsen.

From the consolation bracket, Leaman pinned Weiser’s Kash Cobb at the 2:10 mark and advanced with a medical forfeit by Burley’s Xzavier Martinez.

In the consolation semi, he lost a 7-1 decision against South Fremont’s Tuffy Briggs and dropped a 3-1 decision to McCall-Donnelly’s Matthews Daniels in the fifth-sixth match.

Non-Placers

Spring Creek senior Anthony Ward: 1-2 with a pin at 152 pounds

Spring Creek sophomore Matt Loyd: 1-2 with a pin at 195 pounds

West Wendover junior Oscar Botello: 1-2 with a pin at 145 pounds

Spring Creek freshman Trent Whiteley: 0-2 at 98 pounds

Spring Creek sophomore Wyatt Bradford: 0-2 at 138 pounds

Spring Creek senior Connor Cluff: 0-2 at 160 pounds

Spring Creek sophomore Logan Austin: 0-2 at 220 pounds

Elko sophomore Camden Jenson: 0-2 at 106 pounds

Elko junior Titan Kennedy: 0-2 at 120 pounds

Elko senior Noah Chacon: 0-2 at 145 pounds

Elko senior Kaden Haase: 0-2 at 152 pounds

Elko sophomore Christian Felix: 0-2 at 160 pounds

Elko sophomore Eli Finlayson: 0-2 at 182 pounds

Elko junior Ayden Rodriguez: 0-2 at 220 pounds

Elko junior Lenny Dohl: 0-2 at 285 pounds

West Wendover junior Lusio Gonzales: 0-2 at 120 pounds

West Wendover junior Gage Sweat: 0-2 at 126 pounds

West Wendover junior Joey Salas: 0-2 at 126 pounds

West Wendover junior Talon Smith: 0-2 at 220 pounds

Up Next

The local teams will take part in the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, which starts at 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, at Spring Creek High School.

