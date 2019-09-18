SUN VALLEY, Idaho — When the Elko cross country teams stepped on the course of the Sagewillow Athletic Center, the boys led the way Friday.
Varsity Boys
The Indians notched a third-place finish from a field of seven teams in the Division 3A-4A race, the Indians scoring 71 points — finishing a point shy of second-place Gooding (70).
A week after falling to Elko’s No. 2 runner, senior Duncan Monroe reassumed the top spot for the Indians — placing fourth overall against 45 runners — posting a time of 19:09.35.
He was followed closely by sophomore teammate Isaiah Dahl, whose time of 19:13.85 ranked sixth overall.
Junior Jimmy Murphy finished 18th in 20:41.29, fellow junior Noah Haase rounding out the top-20 with a time of 20:50.38.
Sophomore Philip Neff crossed in 20:55 for 23rd place, sophomore teammate Keian Lostra clocking 21:07.78 for 27th.
Elko’s roster was capped by a time of 22:29.54 for 39th place by sophomore Kevin Tanner.
JV BoysIn the 3A-4A junior varsity division, the Indians placed fifth out of eight teams with 140 points.
Elko placed five runners in the top half of the 97-deep field, paced by a personal record of 23:37.53 by sophomore Gavin Nicola for 32nd place.
Freshman Josh Maynard finished 36th with a time of 23:50.80, senior Caleb Marma crossing 38th in 24:30.6 — a personal-record time of 24:38.15 by sophomore Connor Cooper placing 39th.
Junior Carlos Correa ran mid-pack, his time of 25:18.51 finishing 47th.
Varsity Girls
Of five teams in the 3A-4A varsity division, Elko’s girls came in fifth with 86 points.
Junior Xandry de Arrieta finished fourth overall of 39 runners with a time of 23:52.21, opening a wide lead of nearly two minutes ahead of Elko’s No. 2 runner.
Fellow junior Loulou Neff crossed 17th with a time of 25:36.64, and sophomore first-year runner Jersey Tsosie ran third for Elko in 27:25.91 for 26th place.
In 28th, junior Briana Cortez crossed in 27:28.45 — senior Karissa Fadenrecht rounding out the top-30 in 28:20.83.
Senior Marrisa Valdez posted a time of 28:35.78 for 32nd, and senior Viviana Gavaldon finished the roster in 29:55.26 for 35th place.
JV Girls
Against a field of 38 in the 3A-4A JV girls race, the Lady Indians had just one runner cross in the top half of the pack.
However, the lone runner toward the front placed high, sophomore Kara Nicola crossing in 29:41.28 for eighth place.
Her time would have been good enough for the top-seven of Elko’s varsity.
Up Next
Elko will try to run with large schools and big numbers Saturday during the Bob Firman Invitational, at Eagle Island State Park, in Boise, Idaho.
