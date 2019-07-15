You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert top story

Montero wins Nevada Top Gun award

  • 0
  • 4 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Winnemucca’s Trenten Montero may not have won the most money of any competitor of the Stampede, but he did knock down more cash than anyone from the Silver State.

For his efforts — tying for second place in the bareback riding — he claimed $1,387 for a 79-point ride on Sunday, splitting the score set by with Austin Foss on Saturday.

Trenten Montero

Wuinnemucca's Trenten Montero starts a 79-point bareback ride Sunday during the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. He tied for second place and was the highest-earning Nevada contestant, awarded the Nevada Top Gun award. He won $1,387 and was given an engraved Henry Golden Boy .22-caliber rifle in memory of Walter Leberski. 

Montero was awarded an engraved Henry Golden Boy .22-caliber rifle for the Nevada Top Gun — given to the highest-earning Nevada contestant of the rodeo — in memory of Walter Leberski.

The race was close; really close.

Paradise Valley’s Luke Logan staked his claim to the award — falling just $3 short — winning $1,384 for an 81-5.point saddle bronc ride Friday night, finishing third in the event.

Luke Logan

Paradise Valley's Luke Luke Logan spurs his bronc for 81.5 points Friday during the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. He finished third and won $1,384.

All-Around Cowboy

The highest-earning cowboy to do so in multiple events was Kimberly, Idaho’s Tyler Whitlow — the 2019 Stampede All-Around Cowboy.

In the team roping, he heeled for Filer, Idaho’s Chaz Kananen — the duo placing third with a 5.9-second run Saturday night for $1,191 apiece.

Tyler Whitlow

Tyler Whitlow heels a steer Saturday for partner Chaz Kananen during the team roping of the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Kananen and Whitlow won third place with a time of 5.9 seconds and each collected $1,191 apiece.

Whitlow then competed in the tie-down roping — making a smooth run of 9.4 seconds as he waited for his calf to get up when he ran down the rope — finishing fourth and adding another $753 to his pockets.

Tyler Whitlow

Tyler Whitlow dismounts his horse Saturday night in the tie-down roping of the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. He made a 9.4-second run and placed fourth in the event for $753. In total, he won $1,944 and was named the All-Around Cowboy. 

In total, he took home $1,944.

Bull Riding

The high-money man of the Stampede was Dixon, Wyoming’s Bryce Burnell — who went for quite the wild ride in the bull riding — scoring 81.5 points Saturday on Bar T Rodeo’s “Thriller.”

Thrilling indeed.

Burnell rode the bull to the ground, back to his feet and made the whistle before the animal crashed back to the dirt.

Bryce Burnell

Bryce Burnell wins the Silver State Stampede with an 81.5-point bull ride Saturday night at the Elko County Fairgrounds, earning the biggest check of the rodeo for $2,631.

He finished with a two-point cushion and knocked down $2,631.

The Quillan brothers, from Fallon, both hung on and took home some loot.

Riding back to back Friday night, Billy Quillan scored 66 points and wound up in seventh place after the weekend for $383.

Billy Quillan

Fallon's Billy Quillan makes a 66-point bull ride Friday during the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. He placed seventh and won $383.

Levi boarded his bull that set up and spun in front of the announcer’s stand, spurring with an outside foot for 74.5 points and sixth place for $469.

Levi Quillan

Fallon's Levi Quillan scores 74.5 points during the bull riding Friday at the Silver State Stampede. He placed sixth and won $469.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tygh Valley, Oregon’s Johnny Espeland snagged one of the best checks of the entire rodeo — approaching an arena record in the bronc riding.

Aboard Bar T Rodeo’s “Oliver Twist,” Espeland twisted his bucker for 86 points and raked in $2,442.

Johnny Espeland

Johnny Espeland nearly ties the Silver State Stampede record in the bronc riding Friday night, winning the event with a score of 86 points for $2,442.

Along with Logan’s third-place finish in the event, other Nevada bronc riders scratched their ways to checks.

Joe Harper

Paradise Valley's Joe Harper ties for fourth with an 80.5-point bronc ride Saturday during the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds, earning $733.

Paradise Valley’s Joe Harper split fourth place with a score of 80.5 on Saturday for $733, and Fallon’s Clay Stremler posted the new speed limit – finishing with an even-80 — making $407 for sixth place.

Clay Stremler

Fallon's Clay Stremler scores 80 points Sunday during the saddle bronc riding of the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. He won $407 for sixth place. 

Bareback Riding

The bareback riding title came down to the end.

With Foss and Montero posting matching 79s, Roosevelt, Utah’s Cooper Bennett upped his game.

As Bar T’s Sparrows Marigold went to the right and blew up in the air, Bennett never weakened with his feet — routinely sticking his spurs in the neck before the horse hit the ground — opening an 81.5-point ride for a $2,081 payday.

Cooper Bennett

Cooper Bennett sticks his spurs forward Sunday during the bareback riding of the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. He won the event with a score of 81,5 points and earned $2,081.

Elko’s Tony Barrington — competing Saturday night — was also on fire with his feet, needing a little more horse.

Tony Barrington

Elko's Tony Barrington spurs his bareback horse for 76 points Saturday night during the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. He tied for fourth and won $624.

Barrington knifed the hair from the Palomino pony and scored 76 points, tying for fourth place with McCammon, Idaho’s Morgan Wilde, each man winning $624.

Steer Wrestling

Blackfoot, Idaho’s Coltin Hill — the traveling partner of Battle Mountain’s Hank Filippini — got a good start at the barrier and was smooth on the ground.

Despite his steer falling lengthwise rather than coming around flat — Hill went to the top of the leaderboard early — finishing his run in 4.4 seconds Friday night and hanging onto to first place for the duration of the rodeo for $1,377.

Coltin Hill

Coltin Hill wins the Silver State Stampede steer wrestling and $1,377 with a 4.4-second run Friday night at the Elko County Fairgrounds. 

Team Roping

The first run of the Saturday performance held the lead for nearly the entire time, Washington, Utah’s Zane Barnson and Nephi, Utah’s Olin Pulham stopping the clock in 5.5 seconds.

Their run wound up in second place by a full second.

Running Sunday, Holden, Utah’s Quin Kesler reached to his right and stuck a snappy head loop around the bones of his steer.

Quinn Kesler, Colby Siddoway

Quinn Kesler, right, heads a steer for partner Colby Siddoway on Sunday during the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. They won the team roping and $1,611 apiece with a 4.5-second run. 

He handled the animal well through the corner, and Honeyville, Utah’s Colby Siddoway wasted no time to fire his heel loop.

Colby Siddoway

Colby Siddoway prepares to fire his heel loop Sunday during the team roping, wheeling down two feet for partner Quinn Kesler for a time of 4.5 seconds. 

They flirted with the arena record of 4.2 seconds — set last year by Dustin Egusquiza and Kory Koontz — Kesler and Siddoway opening a one-second victory with a 4.5 second run, each earning $1,611.

Tie-Down Roping

The tie-down roping was another event that was determined late.

Blane Cox, of Cameron, Texas, was the final man from the box — chasing a 9.1-second run from Bluffdale, Utah’s Otis Grant.

Blane Cox

Blane Cox steps off his horse with his slack Sunday during the tie-down roping of the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. As the last man to run, he won the event and $1,561 with a time of 8.5 seconds. 

Cox ran his calf slightly to the left, snapped his loop shut around the neck and spun his slack to the inside — keeping the calf on his feet — blowing through him on the ground.

He put his hands in the air, the clock reading 8.5 for first place and $1,561.

Barrel Racing

One cowgirl and her horse shined above the rest in the barrel racing.

With a time of 17.49 seconds by Richfield, Idaho’s Acee Lucero leading the event after Saturday night, Escondido, California’s Destri Davenport dashed to first as the first girl down the arena Sunday.

Controlled aggression.

Pushing her horse but rounding the cans tightly, Davenport’s horse stretched for the finish line and blew the lid off the leaderboard with a run of 16.89 seconds for $973.

Destri Davenport

Destri Davenport turns the second barrel Sunday during the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. She easily won the event with a time of 16.89 seconds and claimed $973. 

Las Vegas’ Leslie Schur ran on the middle of the ground during the Sunday performance, finishing seventh overall with a time of 17.95 for $278.

Payout

In total, the Stampede paid out more than $57,669 in the events of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News