SOUTH TAHOE, California — A crucial win by the Elko girls basketball team came in wild fashion Friday, the Lady Indians stealing a 44-43 win in a low-scoring, physical contest on a late bucket by sophomore Olivia Morrell.

Sophomore Kayleen Conard got loose on the opening tip and was fouled, hitting a free throw.

Elko freshman Jersey Tsosie gave the Lady Indians the lead 15 seconds into the game with a layup.

As expected from high timber of South Tahoe, technical difficulties caused a blackout of the radio waves.

During the absence of signal, Lady Vikings went on a 6-0 run for a 7-2 lead — senior Kaitlyn Janese scoring four points and Williams adding two.

Junior Katie Ross made a put-back and cut the lead to 7-4, a left-handed bank by junior Izzy Eklund slicing the lead to one at 7-6.

Janese dropped a high-arching bank shot, but senior Alexis Elquist scored on a backdoor cut from a feed by Tsosie.

Entering the contest, the Indians needed to avoid a low-scoring offensive output against a low-scoring team.

After the first quarter, both squads struggled to mount offense — each scoring in single digits — Elko trailing 9-8.

As she did to start the first period, Tsosie scored the opening bucket of the second quarter for the Lady Indians — finishing an And-1 from a post-entry pass by Ross — the deuce giving Elko a 10-9 advantage.

After a blocked shot by Elquist, the Lady Vikings recovered the loose ball and senior Teagan Williamson dropped a midrange jumper.

South Tahoe took a 13-10 lead with a mainline drive.

Conard pushed the advantage to four with a free throw.

Sophomore Zoe Blair grabbed an offensive rebound and finished the put-back inside for the Lady Indians, cutting the deficit to a deuce.

Elquist splashed a three and gave Elko a one-point lead, Williamson scoring on the other end for a 16-15 advantage for the Lady Vikings.

Eklund scored in transition from an assist by Elquist from a steal for a 17-16 lead, but senior Hailey Naccarato drove home a line-drive three for South Tahoe.

At the half, the Lady Vikings led the Lady Indians by two at 19-17 — South Tahoe scoring in double figures with 10 in the second quarter — Elko held to single digits in the period for the second time with nine.

Janese used her height to start the third quarter, scoring with a textbook move on the block for a 21-17 lead.

The advantage grew to six with a rainbow jumper for a long deuce.

Elquist buried a pair of free throws for the Lady Indians, Elko’s first makes from the stripe after three straight misses to start the game.

Tsosie cut the lead back to two with a bank shot that used all of the top corner of the backboard.

Another clean trip to the stripe by Tsosie tied the contest at 23-all.

Junior Joebelle Santos banked home a shot for the Lady Vikings, Elko turning the ball over and giving up a bucket immediately after — South Tahoe back on top 27-23.

A free throw pushed the lead to five, Elko trailing 28-23.

Eklund knifed the deficit to two with a triple, but Janese scored in the post for South Tahoe — extending the lead back to four at 30-26.

Janese hit a free throw and pushed the margin to five, but the Lady Vikings missed out on numerous chances to really open the game at the line — misfiring on all-three while being fouled on a triple.

The Lady Vikings gave away double-digits at the stripe, making only about five of 15.

A three by Elquist gave her double digits with 10 points, slimming the deficit to 31-29.

To start the fourth, Elquist banked home a shot and gridlocked the contest with the first points of the period.

Elquist dropped a runner that a found a home in the center of the tin for a 33-31 lead — giving the Lady Indians their first advantage since a 17-16 lead in the second quarter — and Eklund continued to spark Elko with her hustle, active hands and sliding feet as she drew a charge.

South Tahoe knocked a ball away but Blair was in the right place at the right time, scoring in the post and forcing a timeout with a 9-0 run dating back to the third quarter.

The Lady Vikings stopped the streak with a deuce, Elko on top on by two at 35-33.

Elko made a free throw and extended the lead to three, but the Lady Indians missed consecutive freebies after an offensive board.

After a steal by Tsosie, Eklund was fouled on the break and made a free throw.

Trailing 37-33, Williamson stepped into and drained a rhythm jumper for South Tahoe — trimming the lead to two.

Naccarato buried her second three of the contest and regained the high side for the Lady Vikings, 38-37.

With three minutes remaining, Eklund went 1-for-2 at the line and tied the score at 38-all.

A touch foul was called against Elko, South Tahoe taking a 40-38 lead with a pair of freebies.

Tsosie stepped to the stripe with a shiner after being smacked in the face, draining both shots.

Eklund made a steal and raced the bucket for a layup, giving the Lady Indians a 42-40 lead.

The teams traded turnovers on several occasions — swapping sides with travels — but the Lady Vikings took a one-point lead with a three by Williamson with 30 seconds remaining.

With 15 ticks on the clock, sophomore Olivia Morrell’s first bucket could not have come a better time for the Lady Indians — scoring on a dish from Elquist.

Elko gained a much-needed 44-43 victory, improving to 3-5 in league play — dropping South Tahoe to 4-5.

Elquist finished with 14 points, joined in double figures by both Eklund and Tsosie — Eklund dropping 12 points and Tsosie finishing with 10.

Blair scored four points on two field goals, Ross added a deuce and biggest two of all came off the hand of Morrell in the closing seconds.

Up Next

The Lady Indians will play at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Lady Dust Devils (2-9 overall, 1-7 in league play), who scored just two points in a 43-2 loss Friday against Spring Creek, the Lady Spartans improving to 7-1 in the Division 3A North and 9-6 overall.

