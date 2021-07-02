Morrison wins bull riding at National Junior High Finals Rodeo

DES MOINES, Iowa — At the 16th annual National Junior High Finals, which took place from June 20 through June 26, Nevada placed 11th in the team standings — the boys leading the charge with an eighth-place performance and the girls trailing in 25th place — but a Wells cowboy ensured a national championship made its way back to the Silver State.

Eyer Morrison centered himself on three bulls and scored the most points of anyone in the nation — and parts of the world — claiming the national title in the bull riding with a three-round score of 211 points.

He actually had room to spare, finishing eight points ahead of second place.

Morrison did his best work in Round 1, placing third with a 75-point ride.

He split second place in the second round with a mark of 69.5 points and capped his average victory with a sixth-place 66.5-point performance in the short round.

Along with his lengthy list of prizes for winning the event, Morrison also made money by betting on himself.

In the jackpot, Morrison earned $428.17 for his third-place 75 in the first round and pocketed $214.08 for placing fourth of the jackpot riders for his 66.5 in the final round — knocking down the big prize of $856.35 for winning the average.