Morrison wins bull riding at National Junior High Finals Rodeo

DES MOINES, Iowa — At the 16th annual National Junior High Finals, which took place from June 20 through June 26, Nevada placed 11th in the team standings — the boys leading the charge with an eighth-place performance and the girls trailing in 25th place — but a Wells cowboy ensured a national championship made its way back to the Silver State.
Eyer Morrison centered himself on three bulls and scored the most points of anyone in the nation — and parts of the world — claiming the national title in the bull riding with a three-round score of 211 points.
He actually had room to spare, finishing eight points ahead of second place.
Morrison did his best work in Round 1, placing third with a 75-point ride.
He split second place in the second round with a mark of 69.5 points and capped his average victory with a sixth-place 66.5-point performance in the short round.
Along with his lengthy list of prizes for winning the event, Morrison also made money by betting on himself.
In the jackpot, Morrison earned $428.17 for his third-place 75 in the first round and pocketed $214.08 for placing fourth of the jackpot riders for his 66.5 in the final round — knocking down the big prize of $856.35 for winning the average.
Altogether, he pulled in nearly $1,500 in jackpot prize money — collecting an exact total of $1,498.60.
Morrison also placed 10th in the average of the boys goat tying with a three-round tally of 33.54 seconds.
His fastest run of 10.5 seconds came in the first round, and he followed with an 11.25 in Round 2 — wrapping up with an 11.79-second effort in the short-go.
Morrison also qualified for the final round of the bareback riding, in which he covered three steers for a 13th-place finish in the average with a total score of 184.5 points.
His scored were remarkably consistent — marking 61 points in Round 1, 62.5 points in the second round and 61 once again on his third ride.
In the bronc riding, he covered on of two steers — scoring 60 points in the second round and ranking 30th in the average on one head.
Emmett Silva
Lamoille’s Emmett Silva also qualified for the short-go in multiple events.
In the tie-down roping, he roped and tied three calves in 39.33 seconds — placing fifth in the average.
Silva booked a top-10 finish in the first round with his quickest run of 12.29 seconds and followed up with a similar run of 12.35 seconds in Round 2, closing with an eighth-place time of 14.69 in the short round.
In the boys goat tying, Silva gave Nevada a pair of cowboys in the short-go — joining Morrison.
Silva narrowly edged ahead of his teammate in the average, finishing ninth with a three-goat total of 32.84 seconds.
He opened the rodeo with a time of 10.86 seconds in Round 1 and stepped up the pace with a ninth-place tie of 9.67 in the second round — closing the short round with a 12.31 second run.
Silva made three appearances in the top-20 performance.
Emmett Silva and Audrey Wright
Roping for Spring Creek partner Audrey Wright, Silva and Wright finished 12th in the average of the ribbon roping with a three-calf time of 34.25 seconds.
Their fastest time came in the first round — stopping the clock in 9.95 seconds — and they made a similar run of 10.01 seconds in Round 2.
In the short-go, they closed with a run of 14.29 seconds.
Kade McKnight and Jace Harry
Fernley header Kade McKnight and Nixon heeler Jace Harry also earned a top-five finish together — doing so in the team roping.
On three steers, McKnight and Harry totaled a time of 35.18 seconds.
Their best run of the rodeo came in the first round, matching their average finish with a fifth-place time on a clean run of 7.86 seconds.
They lengthened to a time of 14.27 seconds in Round 2 and closed the week with a 13.05-second run in the short-go.
Jace Harry
Despite battling an injured hand, Harry also gritted his way to another top-10 performance in the chute dogging.
He finished eighth in the average with a three-steer time of 10.38 seconds.
Harry began the week with a bang, blitzing through his first steer in a second-place time of 2.35 seconds.
In Round 2, he threw his steer in 3.72 seconds — notching a ninth-place 4.31 in the short round.
Harry nearly qualified for the short-go in the ribbon roping — heading for Winnemucca partner Matti DeLong — finishing 21st in the average and one spot outside the top-20 with a two-round time of 34.25 seconds.
In the saddle bronc steer riding, he ranked 15th in the first round with a score of 61 points — bucking off in the second round — finishing 28th in the average on one head.
CJ Christian
Alamo’s CJ Christian ranked 10th overall in the light-rifle shoot.
He finished ninth in the long round with a total score of 303 points (113 prone, 83 standing and 107 kneeling) and scored 278 points in the short round (103 prone, 80 standing and 95 kneeling).
Coy Jones
Elko’s Coy Jones gave the Silver State a pair of bareback riders in the short-go, joining Morrison.
Jones managed to cover all of his steers, finishing 16th in the average with a three-round total of 180.5 points.
His highest-marked ride of 62 points in the first round, adding a 59-point score in round two.
In the short round, he scored 59.5 points.
Wyatt Peek
Fallon’s Wyatt Peek earned a trip to the short round in the boys breakaway roping, catching his first two calves in a total of 8.05 seconds.
Peek caught his first calf in 4.17 seconds, stepping up the pace with a 3.88-second run in the second round.
He took a no-time in the short-go but placed 19th in the average on two head.
Close Calls
While a number of Nevada talents got to show off their skills in the top-20 final short-go, others came extremely close to earning a trip to the last round of the junior high season.
Audrey Wright
Although she competed with Silva in the ribbon roping, Wright nearly booked a position in the final round of the girls breakaway roping.
The Nevada state champion, she caught her first calf in 6.11 seconds and improved in the second round with a 4.64 second run —finishing 21st in the average with a two-calf tally of 10.75 seconds.
Wyatt Lusk
Spring Creek’s Lusk covered each of his bareback steers but fell three points shy of a trip to the final round.
He finished with identical scores on each of his rides — marking 60 points in both the first and second rounds — tying for 22nd in the average with a two-head total of 120 points.
Jace Jepson
Las Vegas cowboy Jace Jepson caught each of his calves in the breakaway roping.
He opened with a time of 5.23 seconds in the first round and followed with a quicker run of 4.35 seconds in Round 2, but he was nearly a second off the pace to rope a third time — finishing 22nd in the average with a two-calf time of 9.58 seconds.
CJ Christian
Christian — like Lusk — also rode a pair of bareback steers but did not score enough points for a berth in the top-20.
He scored 55 points in the first round but marked a better ride on his second steer — scoring 64 points — tying for 25th in the average with a two-round total of 119 points.
Lyndee Moser
Las Vegas cowgirl Lyndee Moser came within less than half of a second from a trip the short round of the barrel racing.
She was eerily consistent, completing the cloverleaf pattern in 15.995 in the first round and 15.99 on her second run — finishing 26th in the average with a two-run total of 31.985 seconds.
CJ Christian and Kylie Velasco
CJ Christian — roping the necks — and Elko’s Kylie Velasco placed 27th in the average of the ribbon roping with a two-round time of 24.52 seconds.
The kicked off the event in style, placing fourth with an 8.24-second run in Round 1 — falling to a time of 16.28 seconds in Round 2.
However, they managed to add some cash to their causes through the jackpot.
For their first run, they won $706.83.
Olivia Process
Like Moser in the barrels, Reno’s Olivia Process was just a tick off the pace needed to earn a third run in the pole bending.
Her best run came in Round 1 — stopping the clock in 21.596 seconds.
She finished her second run in 21.756 seconds and closed 29th in the two-round average with a total time of 43.352 seconds.
Brandon Mountz
Las Vegas bull rider Brandon Mountz kicked off the NJHFR with some positive momentum, placing ninth in the first round.
However, he bucked off his second bull and finished 32nd in the average with a one-bull score of 67 points.
Kade McKnight
McKnight place 37th in the average of the boys goat tying after posting time of 15.85 seconds and 10.44 seconds for a two-goat tally of 26.29 seconds.
Sydney Fullmer
Logandale’s Sydney Fullmer took 39th place in the average of the barrel racing.
In Round 1, she clocked in at 16.222 seconds but shaved a little time on her second run with a 16.139 for a two-pattern tally of 32.361 seconds.
Trent Whitely
Lamoille’s Trent Whiteley covered one of his two saddle bronc steers, scoring 55 points in the first round before taking a no-score on his second ride.
He finished 40th in the average on one head.
Kylie Ann Behrendt
Fernley’s Kylie Ann Behrendt also finished 40th in the average, doing so in the girls goat tying.
Her fastest run came in Round 1 with a time of 10.46 seconds, following with a time of 10.9 in the second round — closing with a two-round time of 21.36 seconds.