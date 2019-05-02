SPRING CREEK – The term must-win is often overused in the world of sports.
For the Spring Creek softball team, the saying could not ring more accurately.
The Lady Spartans’ objective is simple, win.
Spring Creek (6-10 in league) enters its final series of the regular season against an opponent with a matching record, closing out on the road against North Valleys, in Reno.
With even records, each team should enter the series feeling good about themselves – Spring Creek ending a five-game losing streak with lopsided wins of 19-3 and 15-5 against Sparks (4-12 in league).
Despite splitting its most recent series, the Lady Panthers have plenty reason to celebrate and enter their matchups with the Lady Spartans with confidence.
In the second game of a two-game slate versus the defending state champion in Fallon, North Valleys earned the split with a 16-14 victory over the Lady Greenwave.
In two contests versus Fallon, Spring Creek lost two home games to the Lady Wave by scores of 22-8 and 21-5.
Records are not the only identical things about Spring Creek and North Valleys.
Through 16 league games, the teams are batting duplicate averages – each posting a .329 clip at the plate.
The Lady Panthers reach base at .460, the Lady Spartans’ on-base average trailing every slightly at .452.
Spring Creek holds a major advantage in the ability to make softballs disappear over outfield fences with 11 home runs, North Valleys accounting for a single bomb on the year.
The Lady Spartans also create offense with speed, stealing 69 bases as a unit – the Lady Panthers swiping just 25 bags.
An area North Valleys has been solid is within the circle, the pitching staff allowing 4.38 earned runs per game – giving up nearly half as many runs as Spring Creek’s 8.31 ERA.
Defensively, both teams have struggled to make plays – the Lady Panthers leading the spotty performances with a .768 fielding percentage.
Spring Creek’s defense has fielded the ball cleanly narrowly better than two-thirds of the time at .696.
As far as qualifying for the postseason, the Lady Spartans need a sweep – a split will not get Spring Creek into the 3A North regional tournament.
If Spring Creek and North Valleys each win one game of the series, the Lady Panthers would have the upper hand for the sixth and final berth to the regional tourney due to the second step of the NIAA universal tiebreaker – the first being head-to-head competition.
The second step gives each tied team (according to records) one point for every victory of their defeated opponents in league play.
Example: Spring Creek’s best victories would result in eight points for beating Sparks (4-12) twice – four points for each win – the Lady Railroaders closing out the season versus Dayton (9-7).
North Valleys would currently receive 11 points for their win against Fallon (11-7), the number likely climbing to 13 as the Lady Greenwave finish up their slate at South Tahoe (2-13).
If the tie occurs, Spring Creek currently has 12 points from six wins (eight with two wins against Sparks and four from two victories over South Tahoe) – the victories versus winless Truckee (0-15) providing no points.
The Lady Panthers have 19 points if the scenario of a tie plays out, 11 of which come from the win versus Fallon.
Game Times
Spring Creek will play to extend its season at 2 p.m. Friday versus North Valleys, in Reno, the series closing at noon Saturday.
