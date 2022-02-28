 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mustangs ride over Wolverines, 66-31

  • 0
Eduardo Badillo

West Wendover's Eduardo Badillo (2) takes a shot from 3-point range against The Meadows School.

 Steve Ranson, Nevada News Group

RENO — Against eventual 2A state champion The Meadows School, the West Wendover boys basketball team was outmatched in the state semifinal.

On Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno, the Wolverines were outscored 21-5 in the first quarter and 21-9 in the second — trailing 42-14 at the half and eventually falling by a running-clock margin in a 66-31 loss.

The Mustangs increased their lead to 37 with a 13-4 advantage in the third period — opening a 54-17 advantage as the game went to the fourth.

In garbage time, West Wendover closed the contest with a 13-11 streak in the fourth quarter but still lost by 35 with the final score at 66-31.

State Championship

In the 2A state championship, on Saturday, The Meadows continued its dominance and capped the season with a 63-44 victory over North No. 1 Incline.

The game was close early, the Mustangs outscoring the Highlanders 12-10 in the first period and 10-7 in the second — opening a 22-17 lead at the break.

But, The Meadows picked up its output offensively and pulled away in the second half — running off a 17-12 advantage in the third and closing the show with a 24-15 burst in the fourth — claiming the 2A boys basketball state title with a 19-point, 63-44 win.

GALLERY: North No. 2 West Wendover versus South No. 1 The Meadows School — Division 2A boys basketball state semifinal — Feb. 25, 2022, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno

