Name of the game is Hall of Fame — Indians host Reed at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Elko is freshly removed from a rare Wednesday contest — one in which the Indians started slowly but made big runs — cruising to a 65-34 victory over the Spartans (4-13 overall, 3-6 in league) in Spring Creek.

In the contest, sophomore Michael Klekas gave the Indians his 12th double-double of the season with game highs of 20 points, 13 rebounds and three steals — adding a pair of assists.

Senior point guard EJ Alvarez scored a career-high 17 points — dropping four of his five field goals from beyond the arc — finishing with three assists and a steal.

Elko’s third player in double figures was sophomore Isaiah Dahl, who played well in numerous areas — scoring nine of his 15 points in the third quarter — dishing a game-high six assists, grabbing five rebounds and making two steals.

Junior Brig Johnson received considerable minutes in the second half and scored five points, yanked down six boards and blocked a shot — completing a three-point play at the stripe after a hoop through a foul.

Senior Garrett McKinney tallied four points with a layup from a steal and dropped a pair of free throws.

Junior Jake Zeller tallied Elko’s first two points, collected two rebounds and added an assist and a steal.