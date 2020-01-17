You are the owner of this article.
Name of the game is Hall of Fame — Indians host Reed at 2:30 p.m. Saturday
ELKO — While several Division 3A North basketball teams are entering a bye weekend, the Elko Indians will step on the floor in a non-league contest against a Division 4A program.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Elko (15-1 overall, 9-0 in league) will host the Reed Raiders during the Hall of Fame Game, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The last-two meetings were instant classics, each taking place in Elko's preseason tournament — the Indians winning their 2017-2018 season opener by a final score of 57-55 in overtime, the Raiders taking the last matchup by a final score of 64-62 — both contests separated by a grand total of four points.

The Raiders are 12-3 on the season and won their inaugural 4A North High Desert opener by a final score of 54-35 versus McQueen (6-7 overall, 0-1 in league) on Tuesday, in Sparks.

Reed is currently ranked the No. 10 team in the state — regardless of division — while the Indians are No. 17 overall in the state rankings and No. 1 in the Division 3A.

Elko is freshly removed from a rare Wednesday contest — one in which the Indians started slowly but made big runs — cruising to a 65-34 victory over the Spartans (4-13 overall, 3-6 in league) in Spring Creek.

In the contest, sophomore Michael Klekas gave the Indians his 12th double-double of the season with game highs of 20 points, 13 rebounds and three steals — adding a pair of assists.

Senior point guard EJ Alvarez scored a career-high 17 points — dropping four of his five field goals from beyond the arc — finishing with three assists and a steal.

Elko’s third player in double figures was sophomore Isaiah Dahl, who played well in numerous areas — scoring nine of his 15 points in the third quarter — dishing a game-high six assists, grabbing five rebounds and making two steals.

Junior Brig Johnson received considerable minutes in the second half and scored five points, yanked down six boards and blocked a shot — completing a three-point play at the stripe after a hoop through a foul.

Senior Garrett McKinney tallied four points with a layup from a steal and dropped a pair of free throws.

Junior Jake Zeller tallied Elko’s first two points, collected two rebounds and added an assist and a steal.

From the bench, senior Zach Hull made hustle plays in the fourth quarter — nailing a pull-up jumper from the elbow and closing with two boards and an assist to Johnson.

Despite not scoring in the contest, seniors Max Shurtz and CJ Marma chipped in on the glass — each snagging four rebounds.

The Raiders were slated to play a home game at 7 p.m. Friday against Hug (4-12 overall, 0-1 in league).

Game Time

The Hall of Fame Game between the visiting Raiders and the hosting Indians will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

