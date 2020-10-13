 Skip to main content
Nevada announces national TV schedule for football
University of Nevada

RENO -- Nevada will appear on national television in at least seven of its eight games this season, and two Wolf Pack games have shifted days as the Mountain West announced its national broadcast schedule with television partners CBS Sports and Fox Sports.

Nevada will open at home on Oct. 24 against Wyoming at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports. The Wolf Pack will then travel to Las Vegas for the first collegiate football game in the new Allegiant Stadium as Nevada and UNLV will Battle for the Fremont Cannon on Nevada Day Weekend. That game will be televised by either Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

The Pack comes back to Mackay to play host to Utah State on Thursday, Nov. 5 on FS1 with kickoff time still to be determined. Nevada will then travel to New Mexico to take on the Lobos on Nov. 14 on one of the Fox Sports networks.

San Diego State comes to Mackay Stadium on Nov. 21 for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS Sports and the Wolf Pack gets a trip to Hawaii for Thanksgiving with the game against the Rainbow Warriors scheduled for Nov. 28. TV information for that game will be announced at a later date but it will kick-off at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Nevada opens December with the final home game scheduled for Dec. 5 against Fresno State on either FS1 or FS2 and the Wolf Pack closes out the regular season on Friday, Dec. 11 at San José State at 7 p.m.

Kickoff times for games on one of the Fox networks will generally be announced at least 12 days before kickoff.

2020 Nevada Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time, TV

Oct. 14, versus Wyoming, 4 p.m., CBS Sports

Oct. 31, at UNLV, TBA, FS1 or FS2

Nov. 5, versus Utah State, TBA, FS1

Nov. 14, at New Mexico, TBA, FS1 or FS2

Nov. 21, versus San Diego State, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports

Nov. 28, at Hawai'i, 8 p.m., TBA

Dec. 5, versus Fresno State, TBA, FS1 of FS2 

Dec. 11, at San Jose State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports 

