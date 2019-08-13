RENO, Nev. – The University of Nevada athletics department has partnered with Nevada Sports Net to produce an inside look at the Wolf Pack football program as the team prepares for its most highly anticipated season in years.
NSN is producing an exclusive training camp show titled “Nevada Grit: Wolf Pack Training Camp” that will document the team’s preparation for the 2019 season. The show will air as an hour-long special Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. on Nevada Sports Net. It will re-air on KRNV News 4 at 8:30 p.m. later that night. There will be encore showings on NSN, News 4 and Fox 11 to be announced at a later time.
“We’ve enjoyed a great partnership with KRNV and Nevada Sport Net over the years with our Wolf Pack All-Access coaches show and we’re thrilled to partner with their team again to give Wolf Pack fans a unique behind-the-scenes look at our training camp,” Nevada head coach Jay Norvell said. “We’re excited for the upcoming season and I know this show will get Nevada fans pumped up as well.”
“Nevada Grit: Wolf Pack Training Camp” will include features on Wolf Pack coaches and players, exclusive content from team meetings and behind-the-scenes details on how Nevada selected starters at crucial positions, including quarterback. It is the first behind-the-scenes access training camp special on Wolf Pack football since Norvell took over the program prior to the 2017 season.
Nevada is coming off its best season since 2010 after going 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West last year, its best conference record since moving to the league in 2012. The Wolf Pack also won the sixth bowl game in program history, a 16-13 overtime victory over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl.
Nevada returns six offensive starters and five defensive starters from last season. One big question comes at quarterback, although that job has almost certainly been won by redshirt freshman Carson Strong as the Wolf Pack prepares for its season opener Aug. 30 at home against Purdue, the second Big 10 team to visit Mackay Stadium.
This is the second training camp special produced by the KRNV/NSN sports team. The first one, produced in 2016, was nominated for an Emmy by the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
In northern Nevada, NSN is available over the air on channel 21; Charter channel 787 in HD or 7 in SD; DirecTV and Dish Network on channel 21; or on AT&T U-verse channel 1021 in HD or 21 in SD.
Season ticket for the 2019 season are available for as low as $99 and three-game mini-plan packages are also on sale now for as low as $42. Single-game tickets for all six home games are also available now with prices as low as $17 per game, with discounts available for children and seniors.
Get your tickets today by calling (775) 348-PACK or visiting NevadaWolfPack.com.
