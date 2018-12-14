RENO — After 25 days away from home and posting a 6-0 record during the road swing, the Wolf Pack returns home to host South Dakota State (9-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday, at Lawlor Events Center.
Nevada’s 10-0 start is the best in the Division-I era that started in 1969-70.
The Pack is currently seventh in the AP and USA Today Coaches polls.
Caleb Martin is Nevada’s first preseason All-America selection being named to the AP and ESPN teams.
Jordan Caroline was selected as the player of the game at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic and Jerry Colangelo Classic last weekend.
Caroline is averaging a double-double, scoring 18.6 points and grabbing 10.2 rebounds per game.
He has seven double-doubles in 10 games this season and 34 in his career, fourth in school history.
The Pack is 32-2 when he posts a double-double. His four-game double-double streak ended at Loyola Chicago.
Martin leads the team, averaging 18.7 points per game, despite not scoring a point in the first half of the BYU and Pacific games. Of his 187 points, 127 have come in the second half, tallying 68 percent of his points after the break.
A veteran group, Nevada starts five redshirt seniors in Caroline, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Tre’Shawn Thurman and Trey Porter. A sixth, Corey Henson comes off the bench.
Cody Martin leads the MW in assists per game (6.1) and assist/turnover ratio (3.4). He is 30th and 29th, respectively, in the two categories in Division I.
Jazz Johnson leads the MW and ranks third in Division I, making 55.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.
ESPNU
- Trey Bender (play-by-play)
- Richie Schueler (color analyst)
ON RADIO
Wolf Pack Radio Network—94.5 FM, 630 AM
Pregame starts 30 minutes prior to tipoff
- John Ramey (play-by-play)
- Len Stevens (color analyst — home games)
ONLINE AUDIO/LIVESTATS
Sirius: 84
XM 84
Internet: 84
- TuneIn
- Live statistics—www.NevadaWolfPack.com/mbballls
- Official Twitter: @NevadaWolfPack
- Men’s Basketball Twitter: @NevadaHoops
