Nevada hosts Utah State on Thursday

The Wolf Pack and Aggies have played 25 games between them in their program histories, with Nevada currently up big in the all-time series, 18-7. It's the Aggies though who have had the upper hand in recent memory, winning three of the last four games against the Wolf Pack. Prior to Utah State flipping the script in the series, Nevada had a six-game win streak over USU from 2005-2010. Last season was the first meeting between the two schools since 2016 and was won by Utah State in Logan by a final score of 36-10.

THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH THIS ONE

Sophomore quarterback Carson Strong had taken care of the football pretty well through his last few games of the 2019 season. Strong threw six interceptions in the first six games of his redshirt freshman season, but had just one in the last four. The last time Strong threw a pick was against a nationally ranked opponent as the Pack upset No. 24 San Diego State on the road. Since that interception, Strong has gone 230 pass attempts without a pick, which includes 157 completions and ranks first in the nation. Strong's streak is the second-longest in Mountain West history behind Derek Carr's 306 during the 2013 season.

Consecutive Pass Attempts Without an Interception