Nevada hosts Utah State on Thursday

RENO -- Thursday night college football comes to Reno.
The Wolf Pack (2-0, 2-0 MW) and Aggies (0-2, 0-2 MW) will square off this Thursday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. from Mackay Stadium in Reno. Nevada, which received three points in this week's Coaches Top 25 Poll, will look to stay undefeated against a Utah State team in search of its first win of the season.
Nevada is off to a hot start in 2020 and starts 2-0 for the first time since the 2014 season, and starts conference play 2-0 for the first time since 2013. The Wolf Pack knocked off in-state rival UNLV Saturday night, 37-19, to regain possession of the Fremont Cannon. Junior WR Romeo Doubs recorded a career-high 219 receiving yards on just seven receptions in that game, the seventh-most in the FBS this season. Sophomore QB Carson Strong threw for 350 yards, his fourth consecutive game of 300 yards or more through the air.
ON THE AIR
John Ramey and Mike Edwards will have the call in Northern Nevada on ESPN Radio 94.5 FM with a 60 minute pregame show prior to kickoff. Fans can also tune in to listen to Ramey and Edwards' broadcast online at TuneIn.com or via the TuneIn app.
Fans can watch the game on FS1 (Fox Sports). Alex Faust and Evan Moore will have the call on the television broadcast.
SERIES HISTORY
The Wolf Pack and Aggies have played 25 games between them in their program histories, with Nevada currently up big in the all-time series, 18-7. It's the Aggies though who have had the upper hand in recent memory, winning three of the last four games against the Wolf Pack. Prior to Utah State flipping the script in the series, Nevada had a six-game win streak over USU from 2005-2010. Last season was the first meeting between the two schools since 2016 and was won by Utah State in Logan by a final score of 36-10.
THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH THIS ONE
Sophomore quarterback Carson Strong had taken care of the football pretty well through his last few games of the 2019 season. Strong threw six interceptions in the first six games of his redshirt freshman season, but had just one in the last four. The last time Strong threw a pick was against a nationally ranked opponent as the Pack upset No. 24 San Diego State on the road. Since that interception, Strong has gone 230 pass attempts without a pick, which includes 157 completions and ranks first in the nation. Strong's streak is the second-longest in Mountain West history behind Derek Carr's 306 during the 2013 season.
Consecutive Pass Attempts Without an Interception
- Carson Strong (Nevada) - 230
- Dillon Gabriel (UCF) - 166
- Jayden Daniels (Arizona State) - 157
- Tyrrell Pigrome (WKU) - 143
- Ian Book (Notre Dame) - 129
- Max Duggan (TCU) - 127
- Kedon Slovis (USC) - 126
In addition to leading the country in pass attempts without a pick, Strong also remains near the top in several other categories. Strong ranks second in the country in passing yards per game, averaging 385 yards through two games. He also holds a third place ranking in total offense averaging 363 yards per contest. Strong also ranks seventh in passing efficiency.
DOUBS' CAREER NIGHT
Junior WR Romeo Doubs posted a career night against the Rebels, hauling in seven receptions for a careerbest 219 yards. Doubs averaged 31.2 yards per catch with a long of 65 yards. Saturday night was his first 200-yard receiving game and sixth game registering 100 yards or more. Doubs broke onto the scene early in the game, tallying 189 first half receiving yards on five catches, also marking a career-high. His 219 receiving yards are seventh-most in the FBS this season, and first among Mountain West receivers. It was the 16th-most receiving yards put up by a Nevada receiver in program history and the most since 2011.
STRONG STRETCH
Carson Strong opened his collegiate career by directing a stunning come-from-behind win over Purdue in the season opener of 2019. He battled an injury over the next few weeks and missed some time. But by the Pack's stretch run in November last year, Strong was fully healthy and that began a stretch of dominating play to close the 2019 season, a stretch that has continued into the start of 2020. In those last seven games, Strong has a 14-to-1 touchdown-to-interception rate and he has completed 71.7 percent of his pass attempts. He's also put up four consecutive 300-yard passing games, including two 400-yard efforts.
UP NEXT
It's back to the road for Nevada as the Wolf Pack will travel to Albuquerque, N.M. for a showdown with the Lobos of New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT.
