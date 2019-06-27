HURON, South Dakota — After the first round of the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, the Silver State is in the hunt.
The boys racked up the bulk of the points in the opening round — placing fifth in the team standings with 905 points — the girls also doing their part and posting a top-10 effort with 480 points.
As a whole, Nevada was sixth in the overall standings with 1,385 points.
Individually, the best finish came from the clover-leaf pattern by Winnemucca’s Emma Garijo — who placed second in the first round of the barrel racing with a time of 16.163 seconds in Tuesday’s night performance.
She followed up with a time of 16.21 seconds Thursday morning in round two — which was sixth in the second round — her two-run time of 32.373 seconds ranking fourth in the average after Thursday’s morning performance.
The girls’ team total was aided greatly by a third-place finish in round one by Moapa Valley’s Hannah Fullmer, who tied her goat in 8.08 seconds during the first performance on Sunday night.
With the rodeo running its rounds in reverse order — first to go, last to go and vice versa — Fullmer will not tie her second goat until the last performance of the second round during Saturday’s morning perf.
To the boys side, Nevada welcomed the early bull ride from Las Vegas’ Brandon Mountz — who knocked down 76 points Sunday night — tying for third place.
He will also make his second ride on Saturday morning.
Nevada’s other top-five effort in round one came in the boys breakaway roping, the loop fired by Las Vegas’ Garrett Jepson.
He stopped the clock in 2.85 seconds on Sunday night, running his second calf Saturday morning.
Lamoille’s Syerra Silva rounded out the top-10 of the barrel racing in the first round, clocking 16.375 seconds in the final performance of the first round on Wednesday morning.
The momentum halted Wednesday night in the first perf of round two, finishing with a time of 33.892 seconds.
She fell to 56th in the average with a two-run time of 50.267 seconds.
A majority of the boys’ points were tallied in the roughstock events.
Jepson already showed what he can do with his rope, but he also demonstrated he can ride buckers.
He tied for 10th in the first round of the saddle bronc steer riding, scoring 52 points Tuesday night.
Jepson covered his second steer Thursday morning, but his score dropped to 47 points — ranking eighth in the second round entering Thursday night — his two-ride tally of 100-even splitting fifth place.
After the first round, Jepson led the Rookie Cowboy standings with 310 points and tied for second in the All-Around Cowboy race — leading the Rookies with 545 points and dropping to sixth in the All-Around hunt after Thursday morning’s performance.
Elko’s Charlie Wright and McGill’s Eyer Morrison gave Nevada three cowboys in the top-15 of the first round of the event, splitting 15th place with match marks of 50 points.
Wright rode his first steer Tuesday morning and was scheduled to tack up his for his second Thursday night.
Morrison’s first ride took place Monday morning, his second coming in the Friday night perf.
Wright was one spot outside the top-15 in the bareback riding, tying for 16th place in the first round with 58 points on his steer Sunday night, his second nod waiting until Saturday morning.
Morrison tied for 17th place in the first round of the bull riding — scoring 68 points Tuesday morning — slated to climb aboard bull No. 2 Thursday night.
Wells’ Arlee Morrison started the rodeo with a smooth run of 9.05 seconds in the girls goat tying Monday morning — placing 17th in the first round — making her second run Thursday night.
In the boys’ goat tying, Fernley’s Kaden Flores ranked 18th in the first round — tying his goat down Tuesday night in 10.89 seconds — adding an 11.55-second run Thursday morning in round two.
Entering Thursday’s night perf, he was sixth in the average with a two-run total of 22.44 seconds.
Wright made it 3-for-3 in the roughstock events in the first round.
He scored 67 points on his first bull Monday night — tying for 19th place in the first round — waiting for his second bull on Friday morning.
With 125 points in the Rookie Cowboy standings, Wright ranked 10th after Thursday’s morning perf, still needing to ride all of his second-round animals entering Thursday night’s rodeo.
Nevada’s chute doggers posted nearly-identical times in the first round, Las Vegas’ Austin Frehner stopping the clock in 6.54 seconds for 22nd place and Gardnerville’s Colby Morian tying for 23rd with a 6.56.
Morian’s time fell to 14.87 seconds Thursday morning — placing 18th in the round entering Thursday night — his two-steer total of 21.43 ranking seventh in the average.
Frehner will take on his second steer Friday night.
Battle Mountain’s Desi Coombs — the Nevada state champion pole bender — has made consistent runs.
She placed 26th in the first round with a time of 21.647 seconds Tuesday night, running a slightly-faster 21.566 on Thursday morning.
Her two-run tally of 43.213 seconds ranked 13th in the average before Thursday’s night perf.
Florez and Fallon ribbon-roping partner Sabra Steen placed 28th in the first round with a 13.48-second run Sunday night, forced to wait until Saturday morning to make their second run.
Gardnerville’s Joseyray Funk rounded out the top-30 in the first round of the pole bending, clocking 21.825 seconds Wednesday morning but taking a no-time in the second round Wednesday night.
In the girls breakaway roping, Arlee Morrison led the way with a 4.09-second run Monday morning for 32nd place in the first round.
She will chase her second calf Friday night.
Fallon’s Tylie Norcutt roped her first calf in 4.69 seconds Sunday night for 47th in the first round and will run her second calf Saturday morning.
Behind Wright’s 16th-place score of 58 points in the bareback riding, Nevada covered all four animals in the event.
Mountz tied for 34th with a mark of 51 points Tuesday morning and was slated to board his second steer Thursday night.
Fallon’s Brenden Webb scored 50 points on his first steer (tied for 39th) Tuesday night and covered his second ride for 51 points Thursday morning, giving him a two-round total of 101 points and rounding out the top-10 of the average.
Spring Creek’s Landon Albisu notched a 48-point ride and split 42nd place in the first round, riding his second steer Friday night.
Schurz’s Noah Williams roped his first breakaway calf in 4.75 seconds for 43rd place in the first round, but he took a no-time in round two.
Spring Creek’s Brock Borkman rounded out the top-50 of the first round with a 5.03-second run Tuesday morning and was scheduled to run his second calf Thursday night.
Round Two
The second round of the team roping has already gone better than the first — Nevada failing to make a qualified time in the opening round — Williams and Norcutt stopping the clock in 10.48 seconds and placing fifth in round two as of Thursday afternoon.
After taking a no-time in the first round of the chute dogging, Winnemucca’s Billy DeLong slapped one down fast in round two — throwing his steer in 4.42 seconds Thursday morning and placing fifth in the second round after the perf.
The Silvas — Syerra and Emmett — made a nice run of 12.37 seconds Thursday morning in the ribbon roping and were placing sixth in the second round.
Following a no-time Wednesday morning, Frehner clocked 16.08 seconds Wednesday night in the tie-down roping and was placing 13th in the round after Thursday morning.
NJHFR Schedule
The sixth and final performance of the second round will take place at 9 a.m. CST Saturday, the top-20 final round kicking off at 7 p.m. CST.
