Nevada looks to extend streak versus Broncos

For every $10 contributed by Nevada Wolf Pack fans, Coaching for Literacy (CFL) will provide two books to local kids. To learn more text WOLFPACK4LIT to 71-777 or visit: http://igfn.us/vf/WOLFPACK4LIT.

Thanks to CFL’s Impact Promise, 100% of funds raised by Nevada Wolf Pack fans will stay local and go straight to help young students in Nevada become better readers.

Kids all across the state of Nevada are in the fight of their lives. A fight to read proficiently by the end of 3rd grade. In fact, 69% of 4th-grade students in Nevada are not reading at the proficient level.

NEVADA IN THE NET

Nevada has a NET ranking of 94 which is the tool that the NCAA uses to rank teams for postseason play. The NCAA Evaluation Tool, which will be known as the NET, relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

The Wolf Pack’s overall strength of schedule is 60 and non-conference strength of schedule is 43. The Pack’s basketball power index is 81 and kenpom.com ranking is 89.

PACK ONE OF THREE UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN MW PLAY