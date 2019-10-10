Nevada returns to action this week after its first bye weekend of the season to host Mountain West divisional foe San Jose State, on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mackay Stadium between the Wolf Pack (3-2, 0-1 MW) and Spartans (3-2, 1-1 MW).
The game can be seen on AT&T SportsNet with Drew Goodman (play-by-play), Sed Bonner (analyst) and Brad Thompson (sideline) on the call.
The Wolf Pack Radio Network will call the game as well on 94.5 FM with John Ramey (play-by-play) and Mike Edwards (analyst) in the booth, with the 60-minute pregame show to begin at 12 p.m.
Live stats are available for the game at NevadaWolfPack.com/footballls.
Nevada and SJSU both enter week seven with identical 3-2 overall records, but the Spartans have a conference win to their credit after defeating New Mexico last week 32-21.
The Wolf Pack has had the Spartans’ number over the last decade though, beating SJSU in nine out of the last 10 meetings.
Junior QB Malik Henry will make his first start under center for Nevada this Saturday, it will be the first FBS start for Henry, who spent time at Florida State during his freshman season.
