The sixth-ranked Nevada (12-0) men’s basketball team will seek its first undefeated non-conference season in school history on Saturday at Utah (6-5).
The 12-0 start is the best in the Division-I era that started in 1969-70.
The Pack is currently sixth in the AP and USA Today Coaches polls.
The last time Nevada faced a team coached by Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak was in the first round of the 2006 NCAA Tournament at the Huntsman Center, in Salt Lake City. Krystkowiak, then the head coach at Montana, led the Grizzlies to an 87-79 upset of the fifth seed and No. 21/24 Wolf Pack.
Jordan Caroline is averaging near a double-double, scoring 18.8 points and grabbing 9.6 rebounds per game. Caroline has seven double-doubles in 12 games this season and 34 in his career, fourth in school history. The Pack is 32-2 when he posts a double-double. Caroline scored his 1,700th collegiate point and 1,400th at Nevada in the win over Akron. His 1,406 points in the silver and blue is 12th in Wolf Pack history, and he is 36 points from passing Armon Johnson (2007-10) for 11th.
Caleb Martin and Caroline top the team, each averaging 18.8 points per game.
Martin scores 65 percent of his points in the second half, 146-of-226.
A veteran group, Nevada starts five redshirt seniors in Caroline, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Tre’Shawn Thurman and Trey Porter. A sixth, Corey Henson comes off the bench. Jazz Johnson and Nisre Zouzoua are both fourth-year juniors.
Cody Martin leads the Mountain West conference with six assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.4. He is 26th and 19th, respectively, in the two categories in Division I.
Jazz Johnson leads the MW and ranks sixth in Division I, making 93.9 percent of his free throw attempts.
Pac-12 network
• Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play)
• Matt Muehlebach (analyst) • Lewis Johnson (sideline)
ON RADIO
Wolf Pack Radio Network - 630 AM
Pregame starts 30 minutes prior to tipoff
• Alex Margulies (play-by-play)
Westwood One
• Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) • Robbie Hummel (analyst)
ONLINE AUDIO/LIVESTATS
• Sirius: 111 • XM 207 • Internet: 965 • TuneIn
• Live statistics - www.NevadaWolfPack.com/mbballls
• Official Twitter: @NevadaWolfPack
• Men’s Basketball Twitter: @NevadaHoops
