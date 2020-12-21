Nevada, Tulane take seat at table for Idaho Potato Bowl

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Tulane goes for a third straight bowl victory for the first time in school history to cap the 2020 season. The Green Wave won four of their final five regular season games to finish with a winning record and now seek another bowl win after victories in the Cure Bowl (2018) over Louisiana and Armed Forces Bowl (2019) over Southern Miss. Nevada lost two of its final three games of the regular season, including a loss to San Jose State that cost the Wolf Pack a shot at the conference championship game. The Wolf Pack are in a bowl game for the third straight season and sixth time since joining the Mountain West in 2012. Nevada is 0-3 in three previous visits to the Potato Bowl.