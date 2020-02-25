Nevada wins on the road at Wyoming, 73-68

LARAMIE, Wyoming — Nevada is 19-10 overall and 12-5 in the Mountain West after Tuesday’s 73-68 victory at Wyoming (7-22, 2-15).

Nevada hosts No. 5 San Diego State on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the final game of the regular season.

The Wolf Pack has won seven of the last eight games in the series with Wyoming.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nevada won both games this season from the Cowboys.

Nevada has won a season-high six games in a row and three consecutive road games.

Jalen Harris has scored in double figures the last 24 games and 25 times on season after his 23 points Tuesday. Harris has scored 20 or more points 18 times this season.

Jazz Johnson scored 13 points, giving him 24 games of reaching double figures. Johnson has made a 3-pointer in every game played this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0