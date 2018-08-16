SPRING CREEEK – The past two seasons have marked incredibly-successful runs for the Spring Creek football team.
In 2016, the Spartans advanced to the state championship game; 2017 marked a trip to the state semifinal – each campaign ending with losses to back-to-back 3A champion Desert Pines.
Despite massive changes on both sides of the ball, the Spartans are ready to make another run at a lengthy postseason.
The Spartans graduated several key players, but the group coming in knows a thing or two about winning.
Spring Creek’s 2017 junior varsity team went undefeated with an 8-0 record, often blowing out opponents by wide margins.
“We had some huge losses on offense. You can’t replace the numbers that Dakota Larson and Jason Painter put up for us,” said head coach Mike Tournahu. “We have a couple guys returning on the offensive line, so we feel pretty good about that. I think that is one of our strengths. A few of the JV kids moved up to varsity toward the end of last season, and that should have given them some pretty good experience.”
Of Springs Creek’s 4,597 total yards of offense last season, the leading returner is now-junior Reed Westwood, who accounted for 107 yards – 102 of which came on the ground, adding five receiving yards.
The Spartans graduated 1st-Team All-State weapons Larson and Painter, saying goodbye to a near 2,000-yard campaign on the ground from Painter (1,959 rushing yards) and more than 1,000 yards through the air to Larson (1,085).
Painter scored 29 total touchdowns (24 rushing, three receiving, an interception return and a punt return).
Larson racked up 13 receiving TDs, rushing for three more scores.
The threat of the combination also served the Spartans well in other schemes, using various looks from the Wildcat formation.
Painter threw for two touchdowns, Larson also adding a TD toss.
Speaking of the person running the controls, Spring Creek is currently working out two quarterbacks to replace graduated Thomas Ledford – who threw for 1,784 yards with 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
Ledford also used his legs to score four touchdowns of his own, snagging three balls for scores when he split out wide.
Offense
To replace Ledford, Tournahu said he has been working out senior Brock Gilligan and junior Jeff Guthrie.
“Both guys have been getting reps there, but we haven’t determined who the starter will be,” Tournahu said. “That is a decision we will make after we scrimmage.”
The Spartans will face Battle Mountain and Pershing County on Saturday.
In the backfield, Westwood will likely take the lion’s share of the carries, following the blocking of the afore-mentioned returners on the line, senior Max Shanks at right tackle and senior Nat Sweeney at right guard.
“We aren’t huge up front, but the kids are smart and they know what we ask of them,” Tournahu said.
As a lead blocker, Tournahu said the “B” back will often be senior Hunter Buzzetti, sprinkling in junior Dace Draper.
On the outside, Tournahu said Spring Creek has a “pretty good group of juniors.”
“We like Dane Kelly, Tanner Chiquete and Kyle Owsley from the junior class, and Dorian Ard is a senior that backed up Larson last season at cornerback,” he said. “We have worked Ryan Thurston (junior) at several positions and he has looked pretty good. He’s athletic.”
Defense
While Painter and Larson made the offense roll, the Spartans also sent off some remarkable defensive players.
“Our biggest losses on defense were Trey Edson and K-Ci Slade. What they did for us in the middle was amazing,” Tournahu said. “Larson was an all-state corner, and when we moved Painter to strong safety – that changed our entire defense.”
Slade led Spring Creek with 106 tackles, followed by Edson’s 96 stops – despite Edson missing three games with an ankle injury.
Painter and graduated linebacker Anthony Chavez tied for the team high with three interceptions.
Edson and Painter each held the team high with two forced fumbles, Painter’s two recoveries also topping the roster – a takeaway machine.
Tournahu hopes his answer to replace Painter is junior Ethan Lulay, who kicked for the Spartans as a freshman and came back to the varsity late last season, kicking and playing some safety.
“I think Lulay can be that guy for us, playing up in the box and in coverage. He made a big play in the state semifinal against Desert Pines and knocked down a jump ball against their tallest tight end,” he said. “He’s not afraid to hit someone and he’s athletic enough to cover ground.”
Another welcomed returner comes in the form of senior defensive tackle Chance Bailey, who led Spring Creek with five sacks last season and finished fifth on the team with 62 tackles – 10 of which went for losses.
He also may have saved the Spartans’ season, forcing a fumble in the playoff game against Fallon, a loose ball which was recovered by Edson while trying to avoid a three-touchdown deficit in the first quarter.
Tournahu said Buzzetti and Guthrie will factor along the defensive front at the opposite ends, the other tackle on both sides of the line being manned by senior Payton Bockness.
Buzzetti had 2-1/2 sacks as a junior, tying for fourth on the roster.
The burden of replacing the middle and heart of the linebacking group will fall on the shoulder pads of Westwood and senior Cameron Grant, while the outside backers will be a joint effort from Thurston, junior Devin Holmes, Owsley and Lulay from the safety spot.
“The competition of the camp has been at cornerback. Ard has probably looked like our best corner, and the opposite side will be Chiquete,” Tournahu said.
Ard picked off two passes in 2017.
Tournahu mentioned a trio of players who can fill the free safety position, starting with Gilligan.
“Gilligan can play there, but Kelly and Holmes have looked good too,” he said. “We have some guys who can run really well, so it’s our job to find them spots.”
Spring Creek’s new-look offensive personnel and 4-2-5 base defense will be challenged from the season’s opening whistle, the Spartans playing on the road for their first game – facing a playoff rematch and a league-favorite.
The Spartans will play at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in Fallon.
“I think Fallon and Truckee are probably the two-best teams in the league. We’re going to have a tough test right off the bat,” he said. “I’m excited to get the season started and see what we can do.”
The Spartans will play their first home game of the season against Lowry at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.