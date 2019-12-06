Next-man up: Indians roll past Reno 61-39

Once again, the defense was key.

Senior EJ Alvarez went to the floor for a steal and flipped the ball to senior Max Shurtz, who threw ahead to Klekas on the break — his acrobatic, left-handed finish capping the scoring for the frame.

At the end of one, the Indians built a double-digit, 14-4 lead.

Dumas tickled the net once more from three, playing some inside-out ball, tossing to Shurtz at the high post and getting the ball right back.

Shurtz made another pass from the elbow to Dahl for a triple and a 20-4 lead.

The 16-0 run was stopped with a three by Reno sophomore Grayson Grinsell.

Dahl drained a pull-up jumper on the right baseline, but Reno junior Trey Wilmot penetrated and made a layup for the Huskies.

Zeller drove the right baseline and dropped a floater for the Indians, but Wilmot brought the score to 22-12 at the stripe.

Dumas continued his hot shooting from deep after an assist from Klekas, Hales adding a deuce in the middle for Reno.

Senior Ryan Bernard made the score 27-16 with a high-arching runner, but Elko ate clock late in the half and tallied the final bucket.