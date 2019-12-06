Next-man up: Indians roll past Reno 61-39

ELKO — Next-man mindset.
The Elko boys basketball team was and will be without junior point guard Sean Klekas for a minimum of a month and a half.
In Thursday’s season opener, he tore the ligaments in his ankle and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Facing Division 4A Reno on Friday night, the Indians came up big — gaining numerous contributions and pumping the ball from distance — Elko improving to 2-0 with a 61-39 victory.
The game began with a deuce off a steal for Reno junior Ryan De Rosa.
On the other end, Elko jumped to a double-up lead with a four-point play – sophomore Isaiah Dahl hammering a three from the left wing plus the foul.
His free throw opened a 4-2 lead.
The Huskies tied the score with a bucket inside through traffic by senior Skylar Hales.
Defensively, Elko sophomore Michael Klekas started the break — blocking a shot and pushing the pace.
He kicked to the wing, junior Jake Zeller stroking a triple.
The advantage went to 9-4 when Klekas grabbed an offensive board and dropped a midrange jumper.
Elko grabbed a 12-4 lead as sophomore Dawson Dumas stroked a wet ball from long range in the middle of the floor.
Once again, the defense was key.
Senior EJ Alvarez went to the floor for a steal and flipped the ball to senior Max Shurtz, who threw ahead to Klekas on the break — his acrobatic, left-handed finish capping the scoring for the frame.
At the end of one, the Indians built a double-digit, 14-4 lead.
Dumas tickled the net once more from three, playing some inside-out ball, tossing to Shurtz at the high post and getting the ball right back.
Shurtz made another pass from the elbow to Dahl for a triple and a 20-4 lead.
The 16-0 run was stopped with a three by Reno sophomore Grayson Grinsell.
Dahl drained a pull-up jumper on the right baseline, but Reno junior Trey Wilmot penetrated and made a layup for the Huskies.
Zeller drove the right baseline and dropped a floater for the Indians, but Wilmot brought the score to 22-12 at the stripe.
Dumas continued his hot shooting from deep after an assist from Klekas, Hales adding a deuce in the middle for Reno.
Senior Ryan Bernard made the score 27-16 with a high-arching runner, but Elko ate clock late in the half and tallied the final bucket.
Alvarez made a gorgeous pass through bodies to junior Calvin Burden, who misfired on the left block but regained his own miss on the right block for a bank.
At the break, the Indians led by 13 at 29-16.
You have free articles remaining.
Off a missed Reno free throw, Michael Klekas pushed the floor and dished to Dumas in the right corner for his fourth three of the contest.
Klekas grabbed another miss and called his own number, driving the floor and finishing on the left side.
Hales scored on a pump fake for the Huskies, but Dumas calmly answered with his fifth dagger from distance.
Through a trap, Hales dropped a midrange runner for Reno and added a free throw.
Dumas drove the lane and spun free, dishing to Dahl for a three from the left wing.
Elko’s lead reached double at 42-21 with a deuce by Klekas, Reno stemming the tide with a strong take down the baseline by junior Kaden Koenig.
Klekas reached double figures with a flip across the lane from his left to the right, but Koenig nailed another deuce from the middle of the floor.
From the left corner, Klekas drained a three.
On defense, Alvarez broke from a scrum and kicked ahead to Zeller for a layup on the left side.
Cash money!
With time dwindling, Alvarez passed ahead to the left wing to Dahl — who had no time to set — immediately pulling the trigger for a deep triple at the buzzer.
All net, bringing the student section to life and the gym to a roar.
His three opened a 52-25 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Junior Brigg Johnson scored on the block for Elko from a pretty post feed by Zeller, Reno answering with a jumper by Grinsell.
Wilmot hit 1-for-2 at the line for the Huskies, but the miss was followed up by Bernard.
Klekas dropped a midrange J from an assist by Alvarez, but Grinsell tallied five straight for Reno — including a three.
Michael Klekas went 1-for-2 at the line, and Alvarez was fouled on a three but went 1-for-3 at the stripe.
The last miss was grabbed by junior Dillan Burden for a follow-up bucket, and he went to the line and made 1-for-2.
Bernard hit a pair of freebies for the Huskies, adding another easy bunny in the middle.
Both teams traded turnovers down the stretch, but when the clock hit zeros Elko left the floor with a 61-39 victory.
The Indians finished with three players in double digits, led by a game-high 16 points from Michael Klekas — who notched 12 of his points in the second half.
Dumas and Dahl shot the lights out, each finishing with 15 points — Dumas stroking five 3s and Dahl draining four triples, including a four-point play and a buzzer-beating netter.
Zeller closed with seven points, followed by three from Dillan Burden two apiece by Calvin Burden and Johnson and a free throw from Alvarez.
Reno was paced by 10 points from Grinsell, nine by Hales and eight from Bernard — Wilmot adding six points.
Up Next
The Indians will close the Elko Classic and look for a 3-0 start to the season at 5 p.m. Saturday versus Hunter.