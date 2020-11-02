NHRA crowns World Champions in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS— The National Hot Rod Association concluded its 2020 season in Las Vegas over the weekend, welcoming fans and racers to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
In keeping with state coronavirus restrictions, only about 3,000 fans were admitted to the dragstrip each day, with all attendees and racers required to wear face masks at all times.
For the first time in its nearly 70-year history, the NHRA crowned its season champions in Nevada, an event that typically occurs at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California.
Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Matt Smith was able to ride his Denso sponsored Eric Buell Racing motorcycle to a fourth NHRA World Championship, while his wife Angie Smith took home the event win. The final round saw Smith run an elapsed time of 6.917 seconds at 194.83 MPH for the win against Steve Johnson’s 6.990 E.T. run at 189.07 MPH.
In the Pro Stock category, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, Erica Enders became the first female competitor to win four NHRA World Championships. Enders surpassed retired Top Fuel Dragster driver Shirley Muldowney, who became the first woman to win in an NHRA professional category in 1976 and took home three World Championships between 1977 and 1982. Enders also walked away with the event win, beating rookie driver Kyle Koretsky with an elapsed time of 6.643 seconds at 206.39 mph to Koretsky’s run of 8.406 seconds at 112.21 mph. It was the 29th event win of Enders Pro Stock career.
In the nitro categories, Don Schumacher Racing driver Matt Hagan secured his third World Championship in his Mopar Dodge Funny Car, with teammates Tommy Johnson Jr., Jack Beckman and Ron Capps rounding out the top four finishers. Hagen also won the final race of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, beating Capps’s 4.463 second E.T. at 173.70 mph to Hagan’s 3.914 E.T. at 326.40 MPH in the final round.
Top Fuel Dragster driver Steve Torrence captured his third straight NHRA World Championship, but lost in the final round, running a quicker but losing 3.740 E.T. at 322.19 MPH to Antron Brown’s 3.759 at 315.34 MPH.
It has been a season of ups and down for racers and fans alike, as the NHRA was forced to cancel 16 of its planned National Events down to a season of 11 due to coronavirus restrictions. The organization also welcomed new title sponsor Camping World, after longtime sponsor Coca Cola abruptly concluded its relationship with NHRA after 18-years.
The 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is currently scheduled to begin March 12 with the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Florida before stopping in Nevada for the Denso Spark Plugs 4-Wide Nationals April 16-18 and again for the NHRA Dodge Nationals Oct. 29-31.
