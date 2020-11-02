NHRA crowns World Champions in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS— The National Hot Rod Association concluded its 2020 season in Las Vegas over the weekend, welcoming fans and racers to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In keeping with state coronavirus restrictions, only about 3,000 fans were admitted to the dragstrip each day, with all attendees and racers required to wear face masks at all times.

For the first time in its nearly 70-year history, the NHRA crowned its season champions in Nevada, an event that typically occurs at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California.

Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Matt Smith was able to ride his Denso sponsored Eric Buell Racing motorcycle to a fourth NHRA World Championship, while his wife Angie Smith took home the event win. The final round saw Smith run an elapsed time of 6.917 seconds at 194.83 MPH for the win against Steve Johnson’s 6.990 E.T. run at 189.07 MPH.