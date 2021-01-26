NIAA-sponsored winter tournaments canceled

On January 11, 2021, Governor Steve Sisolak held a press conference in which he announced that the current Statewide Pause is extended for 30 days. The Statewide Pause was set to continue through January 15, so 30 additional days would take it through February 14. Prior to Christmas, this office filed a formal request with the Governor’s office to have the prohibitions on full/close-contact sports lifted for high school sports. On January 1, the NIAA received a response that the request was denied.

This office submitted a second proposal for review to the Governor’s office that was hoped might offer the possibility of lifting that prohibition during the Pause. A response from the Governor’s office was received on the evening of Friday, January 22, 2021. The response was received following the conclusion of the meeting with NIAA member schools held that same day. The response indicated, “…consideration of the resumption of full-contact and close-contact sports as defined in Directive 034 will only be considered at the time the current Statewide Pause is revisited.” That being the case, the earliest the Directive 034 prohibitions on full/close-contact sports, including basketball, wrestling and football could possibly be lifted is February 15, 2021 unless the Governor decides both to discontinue the current Pause and lift the Directive 034 prohibitions prior to that time.