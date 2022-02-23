No. 1 Elko tips quarters with No. 2 Somerset-Losee

LAS VEGAS — For the 10th straight season, the Elko boys basketball team enters the state tournament as the North No. 1 seed — the Indians searching for the first state title since 1981.

The journey begins at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas — No. 1 Elko tipping off against South No. 2 Somerset Academy Losee.

While the Indians (24-2 overall) are freshly removed from their 10th-consecutive regional championship — beating North No. 2 Fernley 61-38 in the final — the Lions (20-4 overall) are coming off a loss in the 3A South regional title game, falling 48-34 to South No. 1 Boulder City.

With the victory, the Eagles avenged a 56-29 loss to Somerset during the regular season.

As for the matchup in the state semifinal, the Lions have a pair of double-digit scorers and are led by 11.3 points per game from freshman guard Roderick Johnson — who averages a team-high 2.4 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals — followed by 10.9 points, a roster-best 2.7 steals, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 dimes by senior guard Emiliyon Daniels.

Senior Sirjohn Hawkins — a 6-foot-4 wing — averages 9.3 points and 2.4 boards, while 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Malachi Richardson notches 8.6 points and tops Somerset’s lineup with 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Sophomore guard Christian Haylock had turned in 7.7 points, 1.6 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals — freshman Isaiah Trotter, a 6-foot-5 forward, tallying 7.2 points and 2.2 boards.

At shooting guard, junior Q’ronn Brown averages 5.2 points per game — sophomore forward KeSean White, at 6-foot-3, has added 4.4 points and 2.4 boards per outing.

Sophomore Jordan Finley scores 2.8 points per game, junior Daezhon Meno tallies 2.4 points and both sophomore Jermaine Scott and senior Bryce Davison chip in two points per contest.

Playing small forward, 6-foot-3 sophomore Cameron McCary chips in 1.5 points and 2.5 rebounds — senior guard Amarion Jones also booking 1.5 points.

For the Indians, senior Michael Klekas ranks fourth in the state in scoring at 24.1 points and third in rebounding with 8.5 boards per ballgame — ranking eighth in the state with three steals and 10th at three assists.

He is joined in double digits by senior Isaiah Dahl, who averages 10.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Running the point, senior Dawson Dumas turns in 8.7 points, a team-high 3.6 assists, a roster-best 3.3 takeaways and 2.3 rebounds — tying for fourth in the state in steals and splitting sixth in dimes.

Senior Trae Still — who plays on the wing and inside — notches 7.6 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 steals.

In the middle, senior Andoni Fesenmaier averages 7.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

From the bench, sophomore Luke Dahl has added 1.7 points and 1.7 boards — senior Kason Lesbo notching 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds and junior Chris Amaya posting 1.2 points and 1.7 boards.

Ultra-athletic junior Jared Tinkorang has scored 1.1 points per contest.

Team Comparisons

Scoring — Elko at 64.3 points, Somerset with 55 points

Rebounding — Indians with 31.9 boards, Lions at 15 (according to MaxPreps)

Assists — Elko with 12 dimes, Somerset at 6.3 dishes to buckets

Steals — Indians at 11.5 takeaways, Lions with 5.9 swipes

Blocks — Somerset with 1.5 swats, Elko at 1.2 rejections

Shooting — Lions at 62% (76% from two, 41% from three), Indians at 46% (53% from two, 34% from three).

Free-throw shooting — Elko at 65%, Somerset at 65%

Game Time

The Division 3A state semifinal between North No. 1 Elko and South No. 2 Somerset Academy Losee will tip off at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

