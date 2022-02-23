 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No. 1 Elko tips semis with No. 2 Somerset-Losee

  • 0
Isaiah Dahl

Elko's Isaiah Dahl (23) goes up for a floater against Fernley in the Division 3A North regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Winnemucca Events Center. The Indians earned the North No. 1 seed with a 61-38 victory and will face South No. 2 Somerset Academy Losee in the 3A state semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

 Anthony Mori

LAS VEGAS — For the 10th straight season, the Elko boys basketball team enters the state tournament as the North No. 1 seed — the Indians searching for the first state title since 1981.

The journey begins at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas — No. 1 Elko tipping off against South No. 2 Somerset Academy Losee.

While the Indians (24-2 overall) are freshly removed from their 10th-consecutive regional championship — beating North No. 2 Fernley 61-38 in the final — the Lions (20-4 overall) are coming off a loss in the 3A South regional title game, falling 48-34 to South No. 1 Boulder City.

With the victory, the Eagles avenged a 56-29 loss to Somerset during the regular season.

As for the matchup in the state semifinal, the Lions have a pair of double-digit scorers and are led by 11.3 points per game from freshman guard Roderick Johnson — who averages a team-high 2.4 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals — followed by 10.9 points, a roster-best 2.7 steals, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 dimes by senior guard Emiliyon Daniels.

People are also reading…

Senior Sirjohn Hawkins — a 6-foot-4 wing — averages 9.3 points and 2.4 boards, while 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Malachi Richardson notches 8.6 points and tops Somerset’s lineup with 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Sophomore guard Christian Haylock had turned in 7.7 points, 1.6 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals — freshman Isaiah Trotter, a 6-foot-5 forward, tallying 7.2 points and 2.2 boards.

At shooting guard, junior Q’ronn Brown averages 5.2 points per game — sophomore forward KeSean White, at 6-foot-3, has added 4.4 points and 2.4 boards per outing.

Sophomore Jordan Finley scores 2.8 points per game, junior Daezhon Meno tallies 2.4 points and both sophomore Jermaine Scott and senior Bryce Davison chip in two points per contest.

Playing small forward, 6-foot-3 sophomore Cameron McCary chips in 1.5 points and 2.5 rebounds — senior guard Amarion Jones also booking 1.5 points.

For the Indians, senior Michael Klekas ranks fourth in the state in scoring at 24.1 points and third in rebounding with 8.5 boards per ballgame — ranking eighth in the state with three steals and 10th at three assists.

He is joined in double digits by senior Isaiah Dahl, who averages 10.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Running the point, senior Dawson Dumas turns in 8.7 points, a team-high 3.6 assists, a roster-best 3.3 takeaways and 2.3 rebounds — tying for fourth in the state in steals and splitting sixth in dimes.

Senior Trae Still — who plays on the wing and inside — notches 7.6 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 steals.

In the middle, senior Andoni Fesenmaier averages 7.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

From the bench, sophomore Luke Dahl has added 1.7 points and 1.7 boards — senior Kason Lesbo notching 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds and junior Chris Amaya posting 1.2 points and 1.7 boards.

Ultra-athletic junior Jared Tinkorang has scored 1.1 points per contest.

Team Comparisons

Scoring — Elko at 64.3 points, Somerset with 55 points

Rebounding — Indians with 31.9 boards, Lions at 15 (according to MaxPreps)

Assists — Elko with 12 dimes, Somerset at 6.3 dishes to buckets

Steals — Indians at 11.5 takeaways, Lions with 5.9 swipes

Blocks — Somerset with 1.5 swats, Elko at 1.2 rejections

Shooting — Lions at 62% (76% from two, 41% from three), Indians at 46% (53% from two, 34% from three).

Free-throw shooting — Elko at 65%, Somerset at 65%

Game Time

The Division 3A state semifinal between North No. 1 Elko and South No. 2 Somerset Academy Losee will tip off at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Indians bust up Buckaroos by 45

Indians bust up Buckaroos by 45

The No. 1 Indians will take on East No. 2 Fernley in the regional championship at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, at Winnemucca Events Center, going for the 10th straight regional title.

Elko swept the season series with the Fernley, throttling the Vaqueros 57-15 on Jan. 8, in Fernley, and breezing to a 65-31 home win on Jan. 29, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians hammer Railroaders

Indians hammer Railroaders

The Indians (22-2 overall) will play East No. 3 Lowry in the regional semifinal, at 6:15 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Center, the winner advancing to the regional final and the 3A state tourney.

Elko swept the season series with the Buckaroos, rolling by scores of 67-36 on Jan. 22, in Winnemucca, and 70-24 on Feb. 12, in Elko.

No. 1 Indians face No. 4 Railroaders

No. 1 Indians face No. 4 Railroaders

East No. 1 Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) will cross over and face West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) during the 3A North regional quarterfinal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Indians finish league slate unbeaten

Indians finish league slate unbeaten

Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) has earned the No. 1 seed from the East for the Division 3A North regional tournament and will cross over, facing West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) in the quarterfinal round at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

The Indians (20-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will wrap up the regular season against Lowry (13-9 overall, 4-4 in league prior to Friday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko hosts Fallon, closes with Lowry

Elko hosts Fallon, closes with Lowry

If Elko can take down Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Lowry at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Indians will join the 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19 programs which each closed out the conference schedules with no blemishes.

Elko led by class of special seniors

Elko led by class of special seniors

“This is a special group, and I hope that everyone will come out and we can have a lot of people in the stands for their final home games,” coach Klekas said.

Indians crush Railroaders by 42

Indians crush Railroaders by 42

The Indians (19-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will return to Division 3A North-East action to close out the regular season, attempting to run the table in league play versus Fallon 15-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and against Lowry (12-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko throttles Truckee

Elko throttles Truckee

The Indians (18-2 overall, 8-0 in 3A North-East) will play a crossover ballgame versus Sparks (6-13 overall, 3-5 in 3A North-West) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians host Truckee in West-East crossover

Indians host Truckee in West-East crossover

The Indians (17-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will open their home stand against Truckee (3-12 overall, 1-5 in 3A North-West) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko will close the weekend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday versus Sparks (5-13 overall, 3-5 in league).

Indians tear up Spartans

Indians tear up Spartans

The Indians (17-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will host Truckee at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sparks at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Spartans (2-16 overall, 0-8 in league) will face the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the Wolverines at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Indians dominate Vaqueros, 65-31

Indians dominate Vaqueros, 65-31

The Indians (16-2 overall, 7-0 in league) will travel over the summit and face the Spartans (2-15 overall, 0-7 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

Indians tip off 2nd half of league slate

Indians tip off 2nd half of league slate

The Indians (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league) will look to beat Dayton (5-7 overall, 1-4 in league) for the second time, tipping off the last half of the league schedule at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Klekas, Indians blast by Greenwave, 71-40

Klekas, Indians blast by Greenwave, 71-40

The Indians (13-2 overall, 4-0 in league) will take on another test to remain unbeaten in the Division 3A North-East versus Lowry (11-6 overall, 3-1 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.

Indians unbeaten in league, face Wave

Indians unbeaten in league, face Wave

The Indians (12-2 overall, 3-0 in league) will look to remain undefeated against 3A North-East competition when they take on the Greenwave (13-6 overall, 2-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

Elko lights up Spring Creek and the scoreboard, 85-37

Elko lights up Spring Creek and the scoreboard, 85-37

The Indians (12-2 overall, 3-0 in 3A North-East) will face Reed (8-4 overall, 4-2 in 3A North-West prior to Tuesday) in a non-conference crossover contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

The Spartans (2-11 overall, 0-3 in 3A North-East) will host Lowry (7-6 overall, 0-1 in league as of Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Spring Creek.

Indians open 3A North-East at Dayton

Indians open 3A North-East at Dayton

The Indians (9-2) will attempt to bounce back from a loss and start the 3A North-East slate with a win over the Dust Devils (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.

Indians fall to 2-2 on Utah trip

Indians fall to 2-2 on Utah trip

The Indians (9-2) will begin its Division 3A North-East schedule against the Dust Devils (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, following with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip in Fernley.

Indians open Utah trip with 55-40 win over Roy

Indians open Utah trip with 55-40 win over Roy

The Indians (8-0) will open tournament play versus Kearns — the No. 5 ranked 6A team in the state of Utah — at 1:45 p.m. MST (12:45 p.m. local time) Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Riverton High School.

Elko pounds Wooster, throttles South Tahoe

Elko pounds Wooster, throttles South Tahoe

The Indians (7-0) will face Division 6A Utah program Roy (1-5) at 3:30 p.m. MST Monday, Dec. 27.

Elko will open tournament play versus undefeated 6A program Kearns at 1:45 p.m. MST Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Riverton High School.

Indians unbeaten, back to business

Indians unbeaten, back to business

The Indians will get back to business — as usual — and play their first regular-season contest at home, hosting South Tahoe (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko boys pounce on North Valleys

Elko boys pounce on North Valleys

The Indians (5-0) will return for a set of home games, facing South Tahoe (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Wooster (2-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko boys prepare for another run to state

Elko boys prepare for another run to state

Elko will face Division 5A North program Reno at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing out the tournament with a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest versus Utah Division 6A program Hunter (West Valley City) and a 5 p.m. Saturday tip against Twin Falls, Idaho.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News